The 2024 Koori Knockout is slowly approaching and Zero Tackle will keep you apprised of all the information about the tournament and which past and present NRL stars will be competing.

South Sydney Rabbitohs star fullback Latrell Mitchell has become the first current NRL player to confirm his availability for the tournament despite not playing since Round 18.

Currently embroiled in an off-field scandal, Mitchell has been ruled out of selection by Mal Meninga for the upcoming Pacific Championships, meaning he is free to play in the Koori Knockout.

In confirming his availability, Mitchell announced on the Koori Knockout Podcast that he will represent Taree after playing for the Newcastle Yowies last year.

One of the most explosive and electric NRL players to watch in person, his accolades include two premierships with the Sydney Roosters, eight State of Origin appearances, ten matches for the Australian Kangaroos, four Indigenous All Stars showings and 171 NRL matches where he has scored 1165 points.

This comes as Dubbo Aboriginal Kinnections has confirmed most of their playing roster on the Facebook social media platform.

Their squad includes Warren Peachey, Janus Walford, Braith Carroll, Mitchell Williams, Brock Stiles, Jahrryd Usher, Kieran Hill, Steven James Riley, Darnell Andy, Samuel Andy, Josh Stanton, Dale Smith, Brayden Peachey, Kiaden Hill and Nayhte Peachey.

They will be managed and coached by Max Hill.