The St George Illawarra Dragons have officially released half Adam Clune from the final year of his contract to join the Newcastle Knights.

He has signed a two-year contract with the Hunter-based club, the deal now set to expire at the end of 2023.

Clune has been used as a backup option for the Dragons since making his debut for the club in Round 4 of the 2020 season.

The 26-year-old was a late arrival to the NRL at 25, but has impressed during his time in the top grade, playing 15 games last season, before featuring another ten times for Anthony Griffin this year.

A strong kicking game is the focal point of Clune's game, kicking for more than 200 metres in a single contest on three occasions this season.

The writing seemed to be on the wall for his future in Wollongong though, with Ben Hunt set to be joined by either Jayden Sullivan or Talatau Amone in 2022 as Corey Norman also exits the club.

Norman's future is still clouded, with seemingly no NRL contracts on the table.

Clune said he was excited for his own future, and that of the Dragons in a statement on the Dragons' website.

“I want to thank the Dragons for giving me the opportunities that they have over the past 10 years,” Clune said.

“The chance to shore up my long-term future elsewhere will be one that is out of my comfort zone but a great opportunity to continue my growth as a player and person.

“The club is in safe hands with the quality of young halves coming through the ranks and I’m excited to see how they develop from afar.”

The Orange-born half is being touted as a depth signing for the Knights, and could well be used off the bench.

He will be battling Mitchell Pearce and Jake Clifford for a spot in the halves. There is also talk Kalyn Ponga may be shifted to the halves to allow Tex Hoy into the team.

Pearce's contract expires at the end of the 2022 season.

Knights' head of recruitment Clint Zammit said Clune will be an important addition for 2022.

“Adam is a mature player who will add quality depth to our halves next year,” Zammit said.

“He is a game manager whose experience, attitude and work ethic will make him a valuable part of our squad.”