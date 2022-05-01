Newcastle Knights second rower Lachlan Fitzgibbon is reportedly set to return from injury ahead of schedule.

Fitzgibbon suffered a knee injury in Round 2 and was set to be out for "at least a couple of months" with it thought that he was no realistic chance of returning prior to magic round.

But according to The Newcastle Herald, Fitzgibbon could now be set to return well ahead of schedule, with an outside chance that he could even be back on the park in Round 9.

Speaking at the time of the injury to Triple M Radio, Fitzgibbon revealed he had "pretty much snapp3ed the medial off the tibia" in his leg.

"It's looking like a couple of months, at least," Fitzgibbon said at the time.

"It is unfortunate but there's worse things going on around me in the world. This is just another little hiccup.

"It's just the nature of the beast, rugby league."

The return of Fitzgibbon couldn't come any sooner for the Knights, who are also just weeks away from seeing Mitch Barnett complete a six-week suspension and return to the park.

The club have lost five straight games heading into Round 9s clash with the Storm, a match they enter as heavy outsiders with Tyson Frizell and Brodie Jones in the second row. It's thought Fitzgibbon would slot straight back into the starting side for Jones should he return in the coming weeks ahead of schedule as the reports suggest.

The Knights take on the North Queensland Cowboys in Round 9, the Canterbury Bulldogs in Round 10 and the Brisbane Broncos in Round 11, with Fitzgibbon targeting a return inside that time frame.