The trend of Englishmen joining the Newcastle Knights looks set to continue.

The club is expected to welcome another English-trained talent, with Beau Morrison leaving Super League side Huddersfield Giants to pursue an opportunity in Australia.

The Wide World of Sports reports that Morrison, the son of former NRL forward Glenn Morrison, will link with Newcastle's pathways system next season as he attempts to break into the NRL.

Glenn played more than 300 games across the NRL and Super League, including stints with the Wests Tigers, North Sydney Bears, North Queensland Cowboys, and Parramatta Eels before transitioning into coaching.

A powerful 20-year-old winger, Beau grew up in England during his father's time abroad and has been highly regarded within the Giants' development system.

He now arrives in Australia with the goal of earning a Knights development contract over the next two seasons.

Morrison will start his Australian chapter in Newcastle's Jersey Flegg squad, where the club will monitor his progression closely.

The Giants have quietly become a productive recruiting pathway for the Knights in recent years, producing NRL-ready talent such as Dom Young and Will Pryce, both of whom developed overseas before being snapped up by the Knights.

Morrison now hopes to follow that same trajectory as he begins his push toward a first-grade debut.