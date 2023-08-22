Newcastle Knights outside back Simi Sasagi will officially depart the club at the end of the season after the Canberra Raiders announced he would be joining them for the next two seasons.

Signing with the Raiders on a two-year deal for the 2024 and 2025 seasons, Sasagi joins from the Knights. He began his career at the Knights in 2018, playing for the club's SG Ball team before progressing through the ranks before earning his NRL debut in 2021 against the North Queensland Cowboys in Round 11.

A former Junior Kiwis member, he will bring versatility to the Raiders. Despite primarily being an outside back, he has previously played in the halves and as a lock forward. Struggling to cement a spot in the Knights' first-grade team this season, he has played 17 games for them in the NSW Cup.

In these appearances, he has scored six tries and managed three try assists and six line breaks to go along with 2023 total running metres (averaging 119 per game) and 209 tackles with an 82 per cent tackle efficiency.

Speaking on his arrival to the club, Canberra Raiders Recruitment Manager Joel Carbone revealed that Sasagi would bring a load of potential and skill to the squad for next season.

“Simi is a talented young player who will get an opportunity to join us next year and further his career. The way the game is going, it is essential to have players with utility value in your squad. Simi has shown that so far in his short career – being able to play Lock Forward, Five-Eighth, Centre and even Hooker,” Carbone said.

“We're looking forward to him joining us for the pre-season next year and wish him all the best for the remainder of this season with Newcastle.”

