Newcastle Knights forward Tyson Frizell has been slapped with a careless high tackle charge as he attempted to inspire his teammates during Saturday's big semi-final loss to the New Zealand Warriors.

Frizell was among the best for the Knights as they fought their way back into a game that they were behind 16-0 in after less than quarter of an hour of action.

The New South Wales Blues State of Origin representative regularly found himself on the right edge threatening the defensive line and leading kick chases.

In the final run to halftime though, and with the Knights looking to pin the Warriors in their corner for a final shot at points prior to the halftime break, Frizell found himself a little over-enthusiastic heading into a tackle, catching Warriors' winger Marcelo Montoya high.

The tackle was penalised on-field, and the match review committee found enough in the shot to dish out a Grade 1 careless high tackle charge.

It is the first offence on Frizell's rolling 12-month judiciary record, so under NRL policy, he will be able to escape with a $1000 fine if he takes the early guilty plea, or $1500 if he heads to the judiciary and loses.

Either way, it means the second-rower will be free to line up for the Knights in the opening round of the 2024 season when the Hunter-based club aim to carry the excellent end to the 2023 season into a new campaign.

Frizell has until midday (AEST) on Monday to determine whether he will accept the early guilty plea or head to the judiciary.