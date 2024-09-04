The NRL have confirmed their match official appointments for Round 27, with Ashley Klein, Gerard Sutton and Adam Gee to officiate the games which will determine the final make up of the top eight.
Klein, regarded by the NRL as the best in the game after officiating this year's State of Origin series, will handle the Newcastle Knights and Dolphins game that will decide eighth spot on Sunday afternoon.
Sutton, on the other hand, will handle the Bulldogs and Cowboys, while Gee takes charge of the Sea Eagles and Sharks.
Unsurprisingly, Liam Kennedy has been kept out of the bunker for another week, with Ashley Klein to pull double duty earlier in the weekend.
Here are all the appointments for NRL Round 7, and NRLW Round 7.
NRL Round 27
Referee: Todd Smith
Touch judges: Nick Pelgrave and Michael Wise
Bunker official: Ashley Klein
Standby referee: Nick Pelgrave
Standby touch judge: Nick Morel
Referee: Peter Gough
Touch judges: Belinda Sharpe and Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski
Bunker official: Chris Butler
Standby referee: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski
Standby touch judge: Tom Cambourn
Referee: Grant Atkins
Touch judges: Liam Kennedy and Chris Sutton
Bunker official: Adam Gee
Standby referee: Liam Kennedy
Standby touch judge: Tom Stindl
Referee: Wyatt Raymond
Touch judges: David Munro and Phil Henderson
Bunker official: Ashley Klein
Standby referee: David Munro
Standby touch judge: Karra-Lee Nolan
Referee: Gerard Sutton
Touch judges: Drew Oultram and Michael Wise
Bunker official: Grant Atkins
Standby referee: Drew Oultram
Standby touch judge: Michael Ford
Referee: Chris Butler
Touch judges: Daniel Luttringer and Jon Stone
Bunker official: Matt Noyen
Standby referee: Daniel Luttringer
Standby touch judge: Cameron Turner
Referee: Adam Gee
Touch judges: Matt Noyen and Jarrod Cole
Bunker official: Wyatt Raymond
Standby referee: Matt Noyen
Standby touch judge: Clayton Wills
Referee: Ashley Klein
Touch judges: Liam Kennedy and Chris Sutton
Bunker official: Gerard Sutton
Standby referee: Liam Kennedy
Standby touch judge: Martin Jones
NRLW Round 7
North Queensland Cowboys vs Wests Tigers
Referee: Dan Schwass
Touch judges: Rochelle Tamarua and Izzy Davidson
Bunker official: Kasey Badger
Standby referee: Rochelle Tamarua
Standby touch judge: Josh Eaton
St George Illawarra Dragons vs Canberra Raiders
Referee: Karra-Lee Nolan
Touch judges: Luke Saldern and Billy Greatbatch
Bunker official: Kasey Badger
Standby referee: Luke Saldern
Standby touch judge: Jack Bird
Cronulla Sharks vs Sydney Roosters
Referee: Belinda Sharpe
Touch judges: Dillan Wells and Billy Greatbatch
Bunker official: Peter Gough
Standby referee: Dillan Wells
Standby touch judge: Brendan Mani
Parramatta Eels vs Gold Coast Titans
Referee: Luke Saldern
Touch judges: Karra-Lee Nolan and Damian Brady
Bunker official: Todd Smith
Standby referee: Damian Brady
Standby touch judge: Jack Bird
Newcastle Knights vs Brisbane Broncos
Referee: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski
Touch judges: Ethan Klein and Brad Kiehne
Bunker official: David Munro
Standby referee: Ethan Klein
Standby touch judge: Tate Hoobin