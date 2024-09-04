The NRL have confirmed their match official appointments for Round 27, with Ashley Klein, Gerard Sutton and Adam Gee to officiate the games which will determine the final make up of the top eight.

Klein, regarded by the NRL as the best in the game after officiating this year's State of Origin series, will handle the Newcastle Knights and Dolphins game that will decide eighth spot on Sunday afternoon.

Sutton, on the other hand, will handle the Bulldogs and Cowboys, while Gee takes charge of the Sea Eagles and Sharks.

Unsurprisingly, Liam Kennedy has been kept out of the bunker for another week, with Ashley Klein to pull double duty earlier in the weekend.

Here are all the appointments for NRL Round 7, and NRLW Round 7.

NRL Round 27

Todd SmithNick Pelgrave and Michael WiseAshley KleinNick PelgraveNick Morel

Peter GoughBelinda Sharpe and Ziggy Przeklasa-AdamskiChris ButlerZiggy Przeklasa-AdamskiTom Cambourn

Grant AtkinsLiam Kennedy and Chris SuttonAdam GeeLiam KennedyTom Stindl

Wyatt RaymondDavid Munro and Phil HendersonAshley KleinDavid MunroKarra-Lee Nolan

Gerard SuttonDrew Oultram and Michael WiseGrant AtkinsDrew OultramMichael Ford

Chris ButlerDaniel Luttringer and Jon StoneMatt NoyenDaniel LuttringerCameron Turner

Adam GeeMatt Noyen and Jarrod ColeWyatt RaymondMatt NoyenClayton Wills

NRLW Round 7

North Queensland Cowboys vs Wests Tigers

Ashley KleinLiam Kennedy and Chris SuttonGerard SuttonLiam KennedyMartin Jones

Referee: Dan Schwass

Touch judges: Rochelle Tamarua and Izzy Davidson

Bunker official: Kasey Badger

Standby referee: Rochelle Tamarua

Standby touch judge: Josh Eaton

St George Illawarra Dragons vs Canberra Raiders

Referee: Karra-Lee Nolan

Touch judges: Luke Saldern and Billy Greatbatch

Bunker official: Kasey Badger

Standby referee: Luke Saldern

Standby touch judge: Jack Bird

Cronulla Sharks vs Sydney Roosters

Referee: Belinda Sharpe

Touch judges: Dillan Wells and Billy Greatbatch

Bunker official: Peter Gough

Standby referee: Dillan Wells

Standby touch judge: Brendan Mani

Parramatta Eels vs Gold Coast Titans

Referee: Luke Saldern

Touch judges: Karra-Lee Nolan and Damian Brady

Bunker official: Todd Smith

Standby referee: Damian Brady

Standby touch judge: Jack Bird

Newcastle Knights vs Brisbane Broncos

Referee: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski

Touch judges: Ethan Klein and Brad Kiehne

Bunker official: David Munro

Standby referee: Ethan Klein

Standby touch judge: Tate Hoobin