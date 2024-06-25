State of Origin referee Ashley Klein will have the weekend off field in Round 17, with the NRL confirming their officials for the seven games this weekend.
Klein will, however, back up in the bunker as the Melbourne Storm clash with the Canberra Raiders, while Chris Butler has been handed two games in the bunker as the Warriors clash with the Broncos, and the Sydney Roosters face the Wests Tigers.
Adam Gee, who is on standby for Origin, will handle the Dragons and Dolphins on-field on Sunday afternoon, while he will be in the bunker for the Bulldogs and Sharks game.
That Friday night clash - likely the game of the round - will be controlled by Gerard Sutton.
Peter Gough has also been recalled to the field and will be in control of the Newcastle Knights and Parramatta Eels clash.
Standby touch judges are yet to be appointed by the NRL for Round 17.
Here are all the appointments for the weekend ahead.
Referee: Gerard Sutton
Touch judges: Phil Henderson and Matt Noyen
Bunker official: Adam Gee
Standby referee: Matt Noyen
Standby touch judge: TBC
Referee: Todd Smith
Touch judges: Drew Oultram and Paki Parkinson
Bunker official: Chris Butler
Standby referee: Drew Oultram
Standby touch judge: TBC
Referee: Peter Gough
Touch judges: Chris Sutton and Kieren Irons
Bunker official: Wyatt Raymond
Standby referee: Chris Sutton
Standby touch judge: TBC
Referee: Grant Atkins
Touch judges: Belinda Sharpe and Michael Wise
Bunker official: Ashley Klein
Standby referee: Belinda Sharpe
Standby touch judge: TBC
Referee: Adam Gee
Touch judges: Wyatt Raymond and Dan Scwass
Bunker official: Gerard Sutton
Standby referee: Wyatt Raymond
Standby touch judge: TBC
Referee: Liam Kennedy
Touch judges: Jon Stone and David Munro
Bunker official: Kasey Badger
Standby referee: David Munro
Standby touch judge: TBC
Referee: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski
Touch judges: Phil Henderson and Nick Pelgrave
Bunker official: Chris Butler
Standby referee: Nick Pelgrave
Standby touch judge: TBC