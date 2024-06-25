State of Origin referee Ashley Klein will have the weekend off field in Round 17, with the NRL confirming their officials for the seven games this weekend.

Klein will, however, back up in the bunker as the Melbourne Storm clash with the Canberra Raiders, while Chris Butler has been handed two games in the bunker as the Warriors clash with the Broncos, and the Sydney Roosters face the Wests Tigers.

Adam Gee, who is on standby for Origin, will handle the Dragons and Dolphins on-field on Sunday afternoon, while he will be in the bunker for the Bulldogs and Sharks game.

That Friday night clash - likely the game of the round - will be controlled by Gerard Sutton.

Peter Gough has also been recalled to the field and will be in control of the Newcastle Knights and Parramatta Eels clash.

Standby touch judges are yet to be appointed by the NRL for Round 17.

Here are all the appointments for the weekend ahead.

Gerard SuttonPhil Henderson and Matt NoyenAdam GeeMatt NoyenTBC

Todd SmithDrew Oultram and Paki ParkinsonChris ButlerDrew OultramTBC

Peter GoughChris Sutton and Kieren IronsWyatt RaymondChris SuttonTBC

Grant AtkinsBelinda Sharpe and Michael WiseAshley KleinBelinda SharpeTBC

Adam GeeWyatt Raymond and Dan ScwassGerard SuttonWyatt RaymondTBC

Liam KennedyJon Stone and David MunroKasey BadgerDavid MunroTBC

Ziggy Przeklasa-AdamskiPhil Henderson and Nick PelgraveChris ButlerNick PelgraveTBC