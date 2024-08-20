The NRL have confirmed their officiating appointments for the weekend ahead, with Ashley Klein again firming as the leading referee in contention for the grand final by being appointed to the three biggest matches of the round.



Klein will officiate the crunch local derby on Sunday afternoon when the St George Illawarra Dragons host the Cronulla Shars.

Elsewhere, Gerard Sutton will take charge of Saturday's mega clash in Melbourne between the Storm and the Dolphins, while other games with finals implications will see Wyatt Raymond officiate the Warriors and Bulldogs, Grant Atkins take charge of the Raiders and Panthers, and Adam Gee referee the Titans and Roosters.

Here are all the appointments for both the men's Round 25, and Round 5 of the NRLW.

NRL Round 25

Peter GoughBelinda Sharpe and Matt NoyenAshley KleinBelinda SharpeCameron Turner

Wyatt RaymondJarrod Cole and Michael WiseLiam KennedyJarrod ColePaki Parkinson

Todd SmithPhil Henderson and Dan SchwassChris ButlerDan SchwassNick Pelgrave

Grant AtkinsDaniel Luttringer and Ziggy Przeklasa-AdamskiAdam GeeZiggy Przeklasa-AdamskiKieren Irons

Gerard SuttonDrew Oultram and David MunroMatt NoyenTodd SmithTodd Smith

Chris ButlerDamian Brady and Jon StonePeter GoughJon StoneMichael Ford

Adam GeeChris Sutton and Nick MorelWyatt RaymondChris SuttonDan Schwass

NRLW Round 5

Parramatta Eels vs Newcastle Knights

Ashley KleinLiam Kennedy and Kieren IronsGrant AtkinsLiam KennedyBilly Greatbatch

Referee: Belinda Sharpe

Touch judges: Ethan Klein and Brad Kiehne

Bunker official: Kasey Badger

Standby referee: Ethan Klein

Standby touch judge: Rhianna Boag

Canberra Raiders vs North Queensland Cowboys

Referee: Luke Saldern

Touch judges: Billy Greatbatch and Dillan Wells

Bunker official: Matt Noyen

Standby referee: Billy Greatbatch

Standby touch judge: Blake Williams

Gold Coast Titans vs Sydney Roosters

Referee: Dan Schwass

Touch judges: Rochelle Tamrua and Izzy Davidson

Bunker official: Matt Noyen

Standby referee: Rochelle Tamarua

Standby touch judge: Tori Wilkie

Wests Tigers vs Brisbane Broncos

Referee: Daniel Luttringer

Touch judges: Karra-Lee Nolan and Luke Saldern

Bunker official: Chris Butler

Standby referee: Luke Saldern

Standby touch judge: Will D'Amato

St George Illawarra Dragons vs Cronulla Sharks

Referee: Clayton Wills

Touch judges: Billy Greatbatch and Dillan Wells

Bunker official: David Munro

Standby referee: Billy Greatbatch

Standby touch judge: Michael Ford