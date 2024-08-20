The NRL have confirmed their officiating appointments for the weekend ahead, with Ashley Klein again firming as the leading referee in contention for the grand final by being appointed to the three biggest matches of the round.
Klein will officiate the crunch local derby on Sunday afternoon when the St George Illawarra Dragons host the Cronulla Shars.
Elsewhere, Gerard Sutton will take charge of Saturday's mega clash in Melbourne between the Storm and the Dolphins, while other games with finals implications will see Wyatt Raymond officiate the Warriors and Bulldogs, Grant Atkins take charge of the Raiders and Panthers, and Adam Gee referee the Titans and Roosters.
Here are all the appointments for both the men's Round 25, and Round 5 of the NRLW.
NRL Round 25
Referee: Peter Gough
Touch judges: Belinda Sharpe and Matt Noyen
Bunker official: Ashley Klein
Standby referee: Belinda Sharpe
Standby touch judge: Cameron Turner
Referee: Wyatt Raymond
Touch judges: Jarrod Cole and Michael Wise
Bunker official: Liam Kennedy
Standby referee: Jarrod Cole
Standby touch judge: Paki Parkinson
Referee: Todd Smith
Touch judges: Phil Henderson and Dan Schwass
Bunker official: Chris Butler
Standby referee: Dan Schwass
Standby touch judge: Nick Pelgrave
Referee: Grant Atkins
Touch judges: Daniel Luttringer and Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski
Bunker official: Adam Gee
Standby referee: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski
Standby touch judge: Kieren Irons
Referee: Gerard Sutton
Touch judges: Drew Oultram and David Munro
Bunker official: Matt Noyen
Standby referee: Todd Smith
Standby touch judge: Todd Smith
Referee: Chris Butler
Touch judges: Damian Brady and Jon Stone
Bunker official: Peter Gough
Standby referee: Jon Stone
Standby touch judge: Michael Ford
Referee: Adam Gee
Touch judges: Chris Sutton and Nick Morel
Bunker official: Wyatt Raymond
Standby referee: Chris Sutton
Standby touch judge: Dan Schwass
Referee: Ashley Klein
Touch judges: Liam Kennedy and Kieren Irons
Bunker official: Grant Atkins
Standby referee: Liam Kennedy
Standby touch judge: Billy Greatbatch
NRLW Round 5
Parramatta Eels vs Newcastle Knights
Referee: Belinda Sharpe
Touch judges: Ethan Klein and Brad Kiehne
Bunker official: Kasey Badger
Standby referee: Ethan Klein
Standby touch judge: Rhianna Boag
Canberra Raiders vs North Queensland Cowboys
Referee: Luke Saldern
Touch judges: Billy Greatbatch and Dillan Wells
Bunker official: Matt Noyen
Standby referee: Billy Greatbatch
Standby touch judge: Blake Williams
Gold Coast Titans vs Sydney Roosters
Referee: Dan Schwass
Touch judges: Rochelle Tamrua and Izzy Davidson
Bunker official: Matt Noyen
Standby referee: Rochelle Tamarua
Standby touch judge: Tori Wilkie
Wests Tigers vs Brisbane Broncos
Referee: Daniel Luttringer
Touch judges: Karra-Lee Nolan and Luke Saldern
Bunker official: Chris Butler
Standby referee: Luke Saldern
Standby touch judge: Will D'Amato
St George Illawarra Dragons vs Cronulla Sharks
Referee: Clayton Wills
Touch judges: Billy Greatbatch and Dillan Wells
Bunker official: David Munro
Standby referee: Billy Greatbatch
Standby touch judge: Michael Ford