The NRL have confirmed their officiating appointments for the weekend ahead, with Ashley Klein again firming as the leading referee in contention for the grand final by being appointed to the three biggest matches of the round.

Klein will officiate the crunch local derby on Sunday afternoon when the St George Illawarra Dragons host the Cronulla Shars.

Elsewhere, Gerard Sutton will take charge of Saturday's mega clash in Melbourne between the Storm and the Dolphins, while other games with finals implications will see Wyatt Raymond officiate the Warriors and Bulldogs, Grant Atkins take charge of the Raiders and Panthers, and Adam Gee referee the Titans and Roosters.

Here are all the appointments for both the men's Round 25, and Round 5 of the NRLW.

NRL Round 25

 2024-08-22T09:50:00Z 
Leichhardt Oval
WST   
 2024-08-22T09:50:00Z 
   MAN
    #NRLTigersManly
   

Referee: Peter Gough
Touch judges: Belinda Sharpe and Matt Noyen
Bunker official: Ashley Klein
Standby referee: Belinda Sharpe
Standby touch judge: Cameron Turner

 2024-08-23T08:00:00Z 
Shaun Johnson Stadium
NZW   
 2024-08-23T08:00:00Z 
   CAN
    #NRLWarriorsBulldogs
   

Referee: Wyatt Raymond
Touch judges: Jarrod Cole and Michael Wise
Bunker official: Liam Kennedy
Standby referee: Jarrod Cole
Standby touch judge: Paki Parkinson

 2024-08-23T10:00:00Z 
Suncorp Stadium
BRI   
 2024-08-23T10:00:00Z 
   PAR
    #NRLBroncosEels
   

Referee: Todd Smith
Touch judges: Phil Henderson and Dan Schwass
Bunker official: Chris Butler
Standby referee: Dan Schwass
Standby touch judge: Nick Pelgrave

 2024-08-24T05:00:00Z 
GIO Stadium
CBR   
 2024-08-24T05:00:00Z 
   PEN
    #NRLRaidersPanthers
   

Referee: Grant Atkins
Touch judges: Daniel Luttringer and Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski
Bunker official: Adam Gee
Standby referee: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski
Standby touch judge: Kieren Irons

 2024-08-24T07:30:00Z 
AAMI Park
MEL   
 2024-08-24T07:30:00Z 
   DOL
    #NRLStormDolphins
   

Referee: Gerard Sutton
Touch judges: Drew Oultram and David Munro
Bunker official: Matt Noyen
Standby referee: Todd Smith
Standby touch judge: Todd Smith

 2024-08-24T09:35:00Z 
Accor Stadium
SOU   
 2024-08-24T09:35:00Z 
   NEW
    #NRLSouthsKnights
   

Referee: Chris Butler
Touch judges: Damian Brady and Jon Stone
Bunker official: Peter Gough
Standby referee: Jon Stone
Standby touch judge: Michael Ford

 2024-08-25T04:00:00Z 
Cbus Super Stadium
GLD   
 2024-08-25T04:00:00Z 
   SYD
    #NRLTitansRoosters
   

Referee: Adam Gee
Touch judges: Chris Sutton and Nick Morel
Bunker official: Wyatt Raymond
Standby referee: Chris Sutton
Standby touch judge: Dan Schwass

 2024-08-25T06:05:00Z 
WIN Stadium
STI   
 2024-08-25T06:05:00Z 
   CRO
    #NRLDragonsSharks
   

Referee: Ashley Klein
Touch judges: Liam Kennedy and Kieren Irons
Bunker official: Grant Atkins
Standby referee: Liam Kennedy
Standby touch judge: Billy Greatbatch

NRLW Round 5

Parramatta Eels vs Newcastle Knights

Referee: Belinda Sharpe
Touch judges: Ethan Klein and Brad Kiehne
Bunker official: Kasey Badger
Standby referee: Ethan Klein
Standby touch judge: Rhianna Boag

Canberra Raiders vs North Queensland Cowboys

Referee: Luke Saldern
Touch judges: Billy Greatbatch and Dillan Wells
Bunker official: Matt Noyen
Standby referee: Billy Greatbatch
Standby touch judge: Blake Williams

Gold Coast Titans vs Sydney Roosters

Referee: Dan Schwass
Touch judges: Rochelle Tamrua and Izzy Davidson
Bunker official: Matt Noyen
Standby referee: Rochelle Tamarua
Standby touch judge: Tori Wilkie

Wests Tigers vs Brisbane Broncos

Referee: Daniel Luttringer
Touch judges: Karra-Lee Nolan and Luke Saldern
Bunker official: Chris Butler
Standby referee: Luke Saldern
Standby touch judge: Will D'Amato

St George Illawarra Dragons vs Cronulla Sharks

Referee: Clayton Wills
Touch judges: Billy Greatbatch and Dillan Wells
Bunker official: David Munro
Standby referee: Billy Greatbatch
Standby touch judge: Michael Ford