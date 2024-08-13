Ashley Klein has been appointed to the biggest game of the round - and the possible grand final preview - as the Penrith Panthers take on the Melbourne Storm.

He will be backed up by Gerard Sutton in the bunker.

Elsewhere, Adam Gee will make the trip to Bundaberg for the Bulldogs and Dolphins, while Todd Smith handles the Cowboys and Raiders.

Here are all the appointments for both the men's and women's competitions this weekend.

NRL Round 24

Ashley KleinDavid Munro and Liam KennedyGerard SuttonLiam KennedyPeter Gough

Chris ButlerMatt Noyen and Daniel LuttringerKasey BadgerMatt NoyenBilly Greatbatch

Grant AtkinsJon Stone and Drew OultramWyatt RaymondJon StoneDamian Brady

Adam GeeChris Sutton and Michael WiseLiam KennedyChris SuttonIsaac Freeman

Todd SmithPhil Henderson and Tyson BroughAshley KleinPhil HendersonNick Pelgrave

Belinda SharpeDavid Munro and Damian BradyPeter GoughDamian BradyKieren Irons

Wyatt RaymondDrew Oultram and Kieren IronsGrant AtkinsDrew OultramKarra-Lee Nolan

NRLW Round 4

Brisbane Broncos vs Canberra Raiders

Gerard SuttonJon Stone and Ziggy Przeklasa-AdamskiChris ButlerZiggy Przeklasa-AdamskiDuillan Wells

Referee: Clayson Wills

Touch judges: Rochelle Tamarua and Izzy Davidson

Bunker official: Matt Noyen

Standby referee: Rochelle Tamarua

Standby touch judge: Joran Morel

North Queensland Cowboys vs Gold Coast Titans

Referee: Nick Morel

Touch judges: Tori Wilkie and Josh Eaton

Bunker official: Wyatt Raymond

Standby referee: Josh Eaton

Standby touch judge: Conor Wilson

St George Illawarra Dragons vs Sydney Roosters

Referee: Luke Saldern

Touch judges: Brad Kiehne and Karra-Lee Nolan

Bunker official: Peter Gough

Standby referee: Karra-Lee Nolan

Standby touch judge: William Damato

Cronulla Sharks vs Newcastle Knights

Referee: Daniel Luttringer

Touch judges: Billy Greatbatch and Dillan Wells

Bunker official: Matt Noyen

Standby referee: Billy Greatbatch

Standby touch judge: Lachlan Greenfield

Wests Tigers vs Parramatta Eels

Referee: Damian Brady

Touch judges: Ethan Klein and Brad Kiehne

Bunker official: David Munro

Standby referee: Ethan Klein

Standby touch judge: Blake Williams