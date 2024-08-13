Ashley Klein has been appointed to the biggest game of the round - and the possible grand final preview - as the Penrith Panthers take on the Melbourne Storm.
He will be backed up by Gerard Sutton in the bunker.
Elsewhere, Adam Gee will make the trip to Bundaberg for the Bulldogs and Dolphins, while Todd Smith handles the Cowboys and Raiders.
Here are all the appointments for both the men's and women's competitions this weekend.
NRL Round 24
Referee: Ashley Klein
Touch judges: David Munro and Liam Kennedy
Bunker official: Gerard Sutton
Standby referee: Liam Kennedy
Standby touch judge: Peter Gough
Referee: Chris Butler
Touch judges: Matt Noyen and Daniel Luttringer
Bunker official: Kasey Badger
Standby referee: Matt Noyen
Standby touch judge: Billy Greatbatch
Referee: Grant Atkins
Touch judges: Jon Stone and Drew Oultram
Bunker official: Wyatt Raymond
Standby referee: Jon Stone
Standby touch judge: Damian Brady
Referee: Adam Gee
Touch judges: Chris Sutton and Michael Wise
Bunker official: Liam Kennedy
Standby referee: Chris Sutton
Standby touch judge: Isaac Freeman
Referee: Todd Smith
Touch judges: Phil Henderson and Tyson Brough
Bunker official: Ashley Klein
Standby referee: Phil Henderson
Standby touch judge: Nick Pelgrave
Referee: Belinda Sharpe
Touch judges: David Munro and Damian Brady
Bunker official: Peter Gough
Standby referee: Damian Brady
Standby touch judge: Kieren Irons
Referee: Wyatt Raymond
Touch judges: Drew Oultram and Kieren Irons
Bunker official: Grant Atkins
Standby referee: Drew Oultram
Standby touch judge: Karra-Lee Nolan
Referee: Gerard Sutton
Touch judges: Jon Stone and Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski
Bunker official: Chris Butler
Standby referee: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski
Standby touch judge: Duillan Wells
NRLW Round 4
Brisbane Broncos vs Canberra Raiders
Referee: Clayson Wills
Touch judges: Rochelle Tamarua and Izzy Davidson
Bunker official: Matt Noyen
Standby referee: Rochelle Tamarua
Standby touch judge: Joran Morel
North Queensland Cowboys vs Gold Coast Titans
Referee: Nick Morel
Touch judges: Tori Wilkie and Josh Eaton
Bunker official: Wyatt Raymond
Standby referee: Josh Eaton
Standby touch judge: Conor Wilson
St George Illawarra Dragons vs Sydney Roosters
Referee: Luke Saldern
Touch judges: Brad Kiehne and Karra-Lee Nolan
Bunker official: Peter Gough
Standby referee: Karra-Lee Nolan
Standby touch judge: William Damato
Cronulla Sharks vs Newcastle Knights
Referee: Daniel Luttringer
Touch judges: Billy Greatbatch and Dillan Wells
Bunker official: Matt Noyen
Standby referee: Billy Greatbatch
Standby touch judge: Lachlan Greenfield
Wests Tigers vs Parramatta Eels
Referee: Damian Brady
Touch judges: Ethan Klein and Brad Kiehne
Bunker official: David Munro
Standby referee: Ethan Klein
Standby touch judge: Blake Williams