Ashley Klein has been appointed to the biggest game of the round - and the possible grand final preview - as the Penrith Panthers take on the Melbourne Storm.

He will be backed up by Gerard Sutton in the bunker.

Elsewhere, Adam Gee will make the trip to Bundaberg for the Bulldogs and Dolphins, while Todd Smith handles the Cowboys and Raiders.

Here are all the appointments for both the men's and women's competitions this weekend.

NRL Round 24

 2024-08-15T09:50:00Z 
    $1.60   PANTHERS TO WIN
 
STORM TO WIN   $2.35    
BlueBet Stadium
PEN   
 2024-08-15T09:50:00Z 
   MEL
    #NRLPanthersStorm
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Referee: Ashley Klein
Touch judges: David Munro and Liam Kennedy
Bunker official: Gerard Sutton
Standby referee: Liam Kennedy
Standby touch judge: Peter Gough

 2024-08-16T08:00:00Z 
    $1.17   SEA EAGLES TO WIN
 
WARRIORS TO WIN   $5.00    
4 Pines Park
MAN   
 2024-08-16T08:00:00Z 
   NZW
    #NRLManlyWarriors
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Referee: Chris Butler
Touch judges: Matt Noyen and Daniel Luttringer
Bunker official: Kasey Badger
Standby referee: Matt Noyen
Standby touch judge: Billy Greatbatch

 2024-08-16T10:00:00Z 
    $1.15   ROOSTERS TO WIN
 
EELS TO WIN   $5.50    
Allianz Stadium
SYD   
 2024-08-16T10:00:00Z 
   PAR
    #NRLRoostersEels
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Referee: Grant Atkins
Touch judges: Jon Stone and Drew Oultram
Bunker official: Wyatt Raymond
Standby referee: Jon Stone
Standby touch judge: Damian Brady

 2024-08-17T05:00:00Z 
    $1.48   BULLDOGS TO WIN
 
DOLPHINS TO WIN   $2.65    
Salter Oval
CAN   
 2024-08-17T05:00:00Z 
   DOL
    #NRLBulldogsDolphins
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Referee: Adam Gee
Touch judges: Chris Sutton and Michael Wise
Bunker official: Liam Kennedy
Standby referee: Chris Sutton
Standby touch judge: Isaac Freeman

 2024-08-17T07:30:00Z 
    $1.52   COWBOYS TO WIN
 
RAIDERS TO WIN   $2.55    
QLD Country Bank
NQL   
 2024-08-17T07:30:00Z 
   CBR
    #NRLCowboysRaiders
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Referee: Todd Smith
Touch judges: Phil Henderson and Tyson Brough
Bunker official: Ashley Klein
Standby referee: Phil Henderson
Standby touch judge: Nick Pelgrave

 2024-08-17T09:35:00Z 
    $2.55   WESTS TIGERS TO WIN
 
RABBITOHS TO WIN   $1.52    
Campbelltown
WST   
 2024-08-17T09:35:00Z 
   SOU
    #NRLTigersSouths
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Referee: Belinda Sharpe
Touch judges: David Munro and Damian Brady
Bunker official: Peter Gough
Standby referee: Damian Brady
Standby touch judge: Kieren Irons

 2024-08-18T04:00:00Z 
    $1.53   DRAGONS TO WIN
 
TITANS TO WIN   $2.50    
WIN Stadium
STI   
 2024-08-18T04:00:00Z 
   GLD
    #NRLDragonsTitans
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Referee: Wyatt Raymond
Touch judges: Drew Oultram and Kieren Irons
Bunker official: Grant Atkins
Standby referee: Drew Oultram
Standby touch judge: Karra-Lee Nolan

 2024-08-18T06:05:00Z 
    $1.38   SHARKS TO WIN
 
KNIGHTS TO WIN   $3.05    
PointsBet Stadium
CRO   
 2024-08-18T06:05:00Z 
   NEW
    #NRLSharksKnights
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Referee: Gerard Sutton
Touch judges: Jon Stone and Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski
Bunker official: Chris Butler
Standby referee: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski
Standby touch judge: Duillan Wells

NRLW Round 4

Brisbane Broncos vs Canberra Raiders

Referee: Clayson Wills
Touch judges: Rochelle Tamarua and Izzy Davidson
Bunker official: Matt Noyen
Standby referee: Rochelle Tamarua
Standby touch judge: Joran Morel

North Queensland Cowboys vs Gold Coast Titans

Referee: Nick Morel
Touch judges: Tori Wilkie and Josh Eaton
Bunker official: Wyatt Raymond
Standby referee: Josh Eaton
Standby touch judge: Conor Wilson

St George Illawarra Dragons vs Sydney Roosters

Referee: Luke Saldern
Touch judges: Brad Kiehne and Karra-Lee Nolan
Bunker official: Peter Gough
Standby referee: Karra-Lee Nolan
Standby touch judge: William Damato

Cronulla Sharks vs Newcastle Knights

Referee: Daniel Luttringer
Touch judges: Billy Greatbatch and Dillan Wells
Bunker official: Matt Noyen
Standby referee: Billy Greatbatch
Standby touch judge: Lachlan Greenfield

Wests Tigers vs Parramatta Eels

Referee: Damian Brady
Touch judges: Ethan Klein and Brad Kiehne
Bunker official: David Munro
Standby referee: Ethan Klein
Standby touch judge: Blake Williams