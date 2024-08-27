The NRL have confirmed Liam Kennedy has been axed from the bunker for the weekend ahead after failing to sin bin Stephen Crichton last weekend.
The Bulldogs' centre was allowed to stay on the field during the clash against the New Zealand Warriors last Friday, with Kennedy clearing a high tackle from the bunker.
The decision was labelled a 'serious error' by the NRL's head of football Graham Annesley during his weekly briefing on Monday afternoon.
The referee on field in that game, Wyatt Raymond, maintains his spot to officiate the Parramatta Eels and St George Illawarra Dragons this weekend, while Matt Noyen will perform double duty in the bunker to take Kennedy's spot.
The NRL have made no changes to their eight referees for the weekend ahead, with Ashley Klein (Bulldogs vs Sea Eagles) and Adam Gee (Dolphins vs Broncos) appointed to what are likely to be the two biggest games of the weekend.
Here are all the appointments across both the NRL and NRLW for the weekend ahead.
NRL Round 26 match official appointments
Referee: Grant Atkins
Touch judges: Drew Oultram and Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski
Bunker official: Adam Gee
Standby referee: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski
Standby touch judge: Chris Sutton
Referee: Ashley Klein
Touch judges: Matt Noyen and Belinda Sharpe
Bunker official: Gerard Sutton
Standby referee: Belinda Sharpe
Standby touch judge: Mitch Currie
Referee: Peter Gough
Touch judges: David Munro and Kieren Irons
Bunker official: Chris Butler
Standby referee: David Munro
Standby touch judge: Damian Brady
Referee: Wyatt Raymond
Touch judges: Jon Stone and Chris Sutton
Bunker official: Matt Noyen
Standby referee: Chris SSutton
Standby touch judge: Daniel Luttringer
Referee: Adam Gee
Touch judges: Jarrod Cole and Michael Wise
Bunker official: Ashley Klein
Standby referee: Jarrod Cole
Standby touch judge: Dan Schwass
Referee: Chris Butler
Touch judges: Drew Oultram and Phil Henderson
Bunker official: Grant Atkins
Standby referee: Phil Henderson
Standby touch judge: Blake Williams
Referee: Gerard Sutton
Touch judges: Daniel Luttringer and Liam Kennedy
Bunker official: Matt Noyen
Standby referee: Liam Kennedy
Standby touch judge: Luke Saldern
Referee: Todd Smith
Touch judges: David Munro and Chris Sutton
Bunker official: Wyatt Raymond
Standby referee: Chris Sutton
Standby touch judge: Karra-Lee Nolan
NRLW Round 6 match official appointments
Gold Coast Titans vs Cronulla Sharks
Referee: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski
Touch judges: Rochelle Tamarua and Jack Klein
Bunker official: Kasey Badger
Standby referee: Rochelle Tamarua
Standby touch judge: Izzy Davidson
Parramatta Eels vs St George Illawarra Dragons
Referee: Daniel Luttringer
Touch judges: Billy Greatbatch and Dillan Wells
Bunker official: Kasey Badger
Standby referee: Billy Greatbatch
Standby touch judge: Tom Stindl
Newcastle Knights vs Wests Tigers
Referee: Luke Saldern
Touch judges: Ethan Klein and Dillan Wells
Bunker official: Peter Gough
Standby referee: Ethan Klein
Standby touch judge: Byrayde Hunt
Brisbane Broncos vs North Queensland Cowboys
Referee: Daniel Schwass
Touch judges: Rochelle Tamarua and Izzy Davidson
Bunker official: Kasey Badger
Standby referee: Rochelle Tamarua
Standby touch judge: Isaac Freeman
Sydney Roosters vs Canberra Raiders
Referee: Belinda Sharpe
Touch judges: Karra-Lee Nolan and Brad Kiehne
Bunker official: Adam Gee
Standby referee: Karra-Lee Nolan
Standby touch judge: Brendan Mani