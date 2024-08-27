The NRL have confirmed Liam Kennedy has been axed from the bunker for the weekend ahead after failing to sin bin Stephen Crichton last weekend.

The Bulldogs' centre was allowed to stay on the field during the clash against the New Zealand Warriors last Friday, with Kennedy clearing a high tackle from the bunker.

The decision was labelled a 'serious error' by the NRL's head of football Graham Annesley during his weekly briefing on Monday afternoon.

The referee on field in that game, Wyatt Raymond, maintains his spot to officiate the Parramatta Eels and St George Illawarra Dragons this weekend, while Matt Noyen will perform double duty in the bunker to take Kennedy's spot.

The NRL have made no changes to their eight referees for the weekend ahead, with Ashley Klein (Bulldogs vs Sea Eagles) and Adam Gee (Dolphins vs Broncos) appointed to what are likely to be the two biggest games of the weekend.

Here are all the appointments across both the NRL and NRLW for the weekend ahead.

NRL Round 26 match official appointments

Grant AtkinsDrew Oultram and Ziggy Przeklasa-AdamskiAdam GeeZiggy Przeklasa-AdamskiChris Sutton

Ashley KleinMatt Noyen and Belinda SharpeGerard SuttonBelinda SharpeMitch Currie

Peter GoughDavid Munro and Kieren IronsChris ButlerDavid MunroDamian Brady

Wyatt RaymondJon Stone and Chris SuttonMatt NoyenChris SSuttonDaniel Luttringer

Adam GeeJarrod Cole and Michael WiseAshley KleinJarrod ColeDan Schwass

Chris ButlerDrew Oultram and Phil HendersonGrant AtkinsPhil HendersonBlake Williams

Gerard SuttonDaniel Luttringer and Liam KennedyMatt NoyenLiam KennedyLuke Saldern

NRLW Round 6 match official appointments

Gold Coast Titans vs Cronulla Sharks

Todd SmithDavid Munro and Chris SuttonWyatt RaymondChris SuttonKarra-Lee Nolan

Referee: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski

Touch judges: Rochelle Tamarua and Jack Klein

Bunker official: Kasey Badger

Standby referee: Rochelle Tamarua

Standby touch judge: Izzy Davidson

Parramatta Eels vs St George Illawarra Dragons

Referee: Daniel Luttringer

Touch judges: Billy Greatbatch and Dillan Wells

Bunker official: Kasey Badger

Standby referee: Billy Greatbatch

Standby touch judge: Tom Stindl

Newcastle Knights vs Wests Tigers

Referee: Luke Saldern

Touch judges: Ethan Klein and Dillan Wells

Bunker official: Peter Gough

Standby referee: Ethan Klein

Standby touch judge: Byrayde Hunt

Brisbane Broncos vs North Queensland Cowboys

Referee: Daniel Schwass

Touch judges: Rochelle Tamarua and Izzy Davidson

Bunker official: Kasey Badger

Standby referee: Rochelle Tamarua

Standby touch judge: Isaac Freeman

Sydney Roosters vs Canberra Raiders

Referee: Belinda Sharpe

Touch judges: Karra-Lee Nolan and Brad Kiehne

Bunker official: Adam Gee

Standby referee: Karra-Lee Nolan

Standby touch judge: Brendan Mani