The NRL have confirmed Liam Kennedy has been axed from the bunker for the weekend ahead after failing to sin bin Stephen Crichton last weekend.

The Bulldogs' centre was allowed to stay on the field during the clash against the New Zealand Warriors last Friday, with Kennedy clearing a high tackle from the bunker.

The decision was labelled a 'serious error' by the NRL's head of football Graham Annesley during his weekly briefing on Monday afternoon.

The referee on field in that game, Wyatt Raymond, maintains his spot to officiate the Parramatta Eels and St George Illawarra Dragons this weekend, while Matt Noyen will perform double duty in the bunker to take Kennedy's spot.

The NRL have made no changes to their eight referees for the weekend ahead, with Ashley Klein (Bulldogs vs Sea Eagles) and Adam Gee (Dolphins vs Broncos) appointed to what are likely to be the two biggest games of the weekend.

Here are all the appointments across both the NRL and NRLW for the weekend ahead.

NRL Round 26 match official appointments

 2024-08-29T09:50:00Z 
QLD Country Bank
NQL   
 2024-08-29T09:50:00Z 
   MEL
    #NRLCowboysStorm
Referee: Grant Atkins
Touch judges: Drew Oultram and Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski
Bunker official: Adam Gee
Standby referee: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski
Standby touch judge: Chris Sutton

 2024-08-30T08:00:00Z 
Accor Stadium
CAN   
 2024-08-30T08:00:00Z 
   MAN
    #NRLBulldogsManly
Referee: Ashley Klein
Touch judges: Matt Noyen and Belinda Sharpe
Bunker official: Gerard Sutton
Standby referee: Belinda Sharpe
Standby touch judge: Mitch Currie

 2024-08-30T10:00:00Z 
BlueBet Stadium
PEN   
 2024-08-30T10:00:00Z 
   SOU
    #NRLPanthersSouths
Referee: Peter Gough
Touch judges: David Munro and Kieren Irons
Bunker official: Chris Butler
Standby referee: David Munro
Standby touch judge: Damian Brady

 2024-08-31T05:00:00Z 
CommBank Stadium
PAR   
 2024-08-31T05:00:00Z 
   STI
    #NRLEelsDragons
Referee: Wyatt Raymond
Touch judges: Jon Stone and Chris Sutton
Bunker official: Matt Noyen
Standby referee: Chris SSutton
Standby touch judge: Daniel Luttringer

 2024-08-31T07:30:00Z 
Suncorp Stadium
DOL   
 2024-08-31T07:30:00Z 
   BRI
    #NRLDolphinsBroncos
Referee: Adam Gee
Touch judges: Jarrod Cole and Michael Wise
Bunker official: Ashley Klein
Standby referee: Jarrod Cole
Standby touch judge: Dan Schwass

 2024-08-31T09:35:00Z 
PointsBet Stadium
CRO   
 2024-08-31T09:35:00Z 
   NZW
    #NRLSharksWarriors
Referee: Chris Butler
Touch judges: Drew Oultram and Phil Henderson
Bunker official: Grant Atkins
Standby referee: Phil Henderson
Standby touch judge: Blake Williams

 2024-09-01T04:00:00Z 
McDonald Jones
NEW   
 2024-09-01T04:00:00Z 
   GLD
    #NRLKnightsTitans
Referee: Gerard Sutton
Touch judges: Daniel Luttringer and Liam Kennedy
Bunker official: Matt Noyen
Standby referee: Liam Kennedy
Standby touch judge: Luke Saldern

 2024-09-01T06:05:00Z 
Allianz Stadium
SYD   
 2024-09-01T06:05:00Z 
   CBR
    #NRLRoostersRaiders
Referee: Todd Smith
Touch judges: David Munro and Chris Sutton
Bunker official: Wyatt Raymond
Standby referee: Chris Sutton
Standby touch judge: Karra-Lee Nolan

NRLW Round 6 match official appointments

Gold Coast Titans vs Cronulla Sharks

Referee: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski
Touch judges: Rochelle Tamarua and Jack Klein
Bunker official: Kasey Badger
Standby referee: Rochelle Tamarua
Standby touch judge: Izzy Davidson

Parramatta Eels vs St George Illawarra Dragons

Referee: Daniel Luttringer
Touch judges: Billy Greatbatch and Dillan Wells
Bunker official: Kasey Badger
Standby referee: Billy Greatbatch
Standby touch judge: Tom Stindl

Newcastle Knights vs Wests Tigers

Referee: Luke Saldern
Touch judges: Ethan Klein and Dillan Wells
Bunker official: Peter Gough
Standby referee: Ethan Klein
Standby touch judge: Byrayde Hunt

Brisbane Broncos vs North Queensland Cowboys

Referee: Daniel Schwass
Touch judges: Rochelle Tamarua and Izzy Davidson
Bunker official: Kasey Badger
Standby referee: Rochelle Tamarua
Standby touch judge: Isaac Freeman

Sydney Roosters vs Canberra Raiders

Referee: Belinda Sharpe
Touch judges: Karra-Lee Nolan and Brad Kiehne
Bunker official: Adam Gee
Standby referee: Karra-Lee Nolan
Standby touch judge: Brendan Mani