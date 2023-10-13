Former NRL forward Kevin Proctor has confirmed his new destination to continue his rugby league career.

After being sacked by the Gold Coast Titans in 2022, the forward made the move overseas to the Wakefield Trinity in the English Super League - playing 16 games for them this season.

The second-rower appeared in 179 games for the Melbourne Storm and 104 games for the Gold Coast Titans across a 15-year stint in the NRL. He would also go on to represent the New Zealand Kiwis 22 times from 2012-19.

It has now been confirmed that Kevin Proctor will join French Elite Championship side Carcassonne to continue his career.

A semi-professional club, Carcassonne holds the record for most titles in the competition with 12 and has established itself as one of the top clubs in the French Elite Championship.

One of the game's elite back-rowers whilst running off Cooper Cronk's hip in Melbourne, things never really got going for Proctor up at the Gold Coast, he was suspended and sent off for biting Shaun Johnson before the vape incident brought curtains on his NRL career.

The Gold Coast Titans infamously sacked Proctor after he released a video of himself vaping in the toilets of CommBank Stadium during the Titans' game against the Bulldogs.

Though he was injured at the time and not a member of the playing group, the move drew plenty of criticism and ultimately ended in the premature termination of his contract.

“Poor KP (Proctor), he's not the world's smartest person,” Holbrook told AAP at the time.

Playing for the Melbourne Storm's Under 20s team to begin his professional career, he would make his NRL debut midway through the 2008 NRL season and would remain at the club for a further nine seasons.

His time at the Storm included winning two NRL Grand Finals and the 2010 World Club Challenge Cup before exiting the team after the 2016 Grand Final loss to the Cronulla Sharks.

Joining the Gold Coast Titans for the next six years, he would unfortunately never reclaim the skill he once had and his time in Queensland would be mered by constant controversy.