William Kennedy has been confirmed as the only player to be suspended from Round 19, with all eight players charged over the course of the weekend by the NRL's match review committee accepting early guilty pleas and fines.

Kennedy was controversially hit with a Grade 2 contrary conduct charge for making accidental contact with referee Adam Gee during Friday night's heavy win over the Wests Tigers.

Haumole Olakau'atu of the Manly Sea Eagles has the biggest fine to pay, coming in at $3000.

Here are all the charges handed down by the MRC during Round 19.

 2024-07-11T09:50:00Z 
 
 
 
Kayo Stadium
DOL   
36
FT
28
   SOU
   Crowd: 10,023
The Dolphins
No charges.

South Sydney Rabbitohs
No charges.

 2024-07-12T10:00:00Z 
 
 
 
PointsBet Stadium
CRO   
58
FT
6
   WST
   Crowd: 10,912
Cronulla Sharks
William Kennedy: Grade 2 contrary conduct, 1 match
Thomas Hazelton: Grade 1 crusher tackle, $1500

Wests Tigers
No charges.

 2024-07-13T07:30:00Z 
 
 
 
Cbus Super Stadium
GLD   
24
FT
16
   PAR
   Crowd: 16,670
Gold Coast Titans
Chris Randall: Grade 1 dangerous contact, $1800
AJ Brimson: Grade 1 dangerous contact, $750

Parramatta Eels
No charges.

 2024-07-13T09:35:00Z 
 
 
 
Suncorp Stadium
BRI   
26
FT
30
   STI
   Crowd: 34,224
Brisbane Broncos
Brendan Piakura: Grade 1 dangerous contact, $1800

St George Illawarra Dragons
Francis Molo: Grade 1 contrary conduct, $1800

 2024-07-14T06:05:00Z 
 
 
 
4 Pines Park
MAN   
44
FT
6
   NEW
   Crowd: 17,298
Manly Sea Eagles
Jackson Hastings: Grade 1 dangerous contact, $1800

Newcastle Knights
Haumole Olakau'atu: Grade 1 shoulder charge, $3000