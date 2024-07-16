William Kennedy has been confirmed as the only player to be suspended from Round 19, with all eight players charged over the course of the weekend by the NRL's match review committee accepting early guilty pleas and fines.

Kennedy was controversially hit with a Grade 2 contrary conduct charge for making accidental contact with referee Adam Gee during Friday night's heavy win over the Wests Tigers.

Haumole Olakau'atu of the Manly Sea Eagles has the biggest fine to pay, coming in at $3000.

Here are all the charges handed down by the MRC during Round 19.

No charges.

South Sydney Rabbitohs

No charges.

Grade 2 contrary conduct, 1 matchGrade 1 crusher tackle, $1500

Wests Tigers

No charges.

Cbus Super Stadium GLD 24 FT 16 PAR MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Grade 1 dangerous contact, $1800Grade 1 dangerous contact, $750

Parramatta Eels

No charges.

Grade 1 dangerous contact, $1800

St George Illawarra Dragons

Francis Molo: Grade 1 contrary conduct, $1800

4 Pines Park MAN 44 FT 6 NEW MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Grade 1 dangerous contact, $1800

Newcastle Knights

Haumole Olakau'atu: Grade 1 shoulder charge, $3000