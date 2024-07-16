William Kennedy has been confirmed as the only player to be suspended from Round 19, with all eight players charged over the course of the weekend by the NRL's match review committee accepting early guilty pleas and fines.
Kennedy was controversially hit with a Grade 2 contrary conduct charge for making accidental contact with referee Adam Gee during Friday night's heavy win over the Wests Tigers.
Haumole Olakau'atu of the Manly Sea Eagles has the biggest fine to pay, coming in at $3000.
Here are all the charges handed down by the MRC during Round 19.
The Dolphins
No charges.
South Sydney Rabbitohs
No charges.
Cronulla Sharks
William Kennedy: Grade 2 contrary conduct, 1 match
Thomas Hazelton: Grade 1 crusher tackle, $1500
Wests Tigers
No charges.
Gold Coast Titans
Chris Randall: Grade 1 dangerous contact, $1800
AJ Brimson: Grade 1 dangerous contact, $750
Parramatta Eels
No charges.
Brisbane Broncos
Brendan Piakura: Grade 1 dangerous contact, $1800
St George Illawarra Dragons
Francis Molo: Grade 1 contrary conduct, $1800
Manly Sea Eagles
Jackson Hastings: Grade 1 dangerous contact, $1800
Newcastle Knights
Haumole Olakau'atu: Grade 1 shoulder charge, $3000