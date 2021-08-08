With the 2021 Rugby League World Cup officially postponed, attention will now turn to whether any international matches can be played following the completion of the NRL season.

While it'll be difficult for the women's game given the postponement of the NRLW season to October, the New Zealand Rugby League are confident of organising a match for both the Kiwis and Kiwi Ferns.

It comes despite New Zealand closing the travel bubble to Australia for a minimum period of eight weeks as Australia's COVID situation spirals, as well as news today that the NRL could investigate Auckland to host the NRL grand final.

The Kiwis, Kiwi Ferns, Kangaroos and Jillaroos last played in October 2019, during a triple header at WIN Stadium in Wollongong, where the Junior Kangaroos also faced France.

NZRL CEO Greg Peters told stuff.co.nz he doesn't want to see three years between matches for the international teams, while also commenting that the ARL and NZRL would have played a lead-up match to the World Cup anyway, had it not been postponed.

“We were always planning to play a test match in this part of the world before the World Cup, so we’re still hoping to get the Kiwis on the pitch this year, because otherwise it will be three years between playing," Peters said.

“There’s nothing concrete yet, because there are moving parts to this, but we’re still envisaging having some activity for the Kiwis this year if we can get through this immediate Covid problem.”

He acknowledged that conducting an international match in the current climate would be tough though.

“That is a massive complication and we have sympathies for the people in Australia that are trying to manage their way through a difficult situation in New South Wales and is starting to become one in Victoria and Queensland,” Peters said.

NRL players are still stuck in Level 4 Appolo NRL lockdown restrictions in Queensland, and New Zealand-based players may be unable to return at season's end, given the travel bubble closure.

It means the chance of a Test goes up, although Peters would like to see it played in New Zealand to provide some action for footy-starved fans.

“Our understanding from our group, both men and women, is that they’d be keen to get on the park if we can make that happen," Peters said.

“From my understanding, the earliest the trans-Tasman bubble will reopen on September 24.

“So there is a window that might enable us to play in New Zealand, but any extension of that makes it difficult."