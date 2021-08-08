The NRL are desperate to play this season's grand final in front of a full crowd, and are now considering pulling out all the stops to do so.

It's understood that on the back of the All Blacks hosting the Wallabies in front of a full house last night, NRL CEO Andrew Abdo has told the Sydney Morning Herald that the game will investigate New Zealand and Auckland's Eden Park as a shock option to host this season's decider.

The NRL will be able to break their long-standing contract with the New South Wales government for rights to host the decider this season due to the COVID situation, with "force majeure" a clause in the contract.

With Queensland only emerging from lockdown today, allowing a 50% crowd from next week, and Sydney almost no chance of hosting the decider, the NRL are looking at all possible options.

Melbourne has previously been highlighted as an option as well, with Melbourne Storm owner Matt Tripp even mentioning that he would bankroll a decider at the MCG.

It's understood Suncorp Stadium is still the preference of the NRL, however, it's by no means locked in, with the game not set to make an announcement until the start of the finals series.

Abdo told the Herald that if New Zealand is an option for a full house, then it would be considered.

“An opportunity to play under an exemption in New Zealand, in front of a full house, is an option if we can’t play elsewhere in Australia,” he said.

“Saturday night’s match [between the Wallabies and All Blacks] means we have a precedent in terms of getting an exemption from the New Zealand government. Those exemptions are based on economic impact and the grand final would qualify for that.”

The NRL would need a travel exemption from the New Zealand government however, given they slammed the travel bubble shut for a minimum period of eight weeks, stretching into October. Given the Australian east coast's current COVID situation, it would be optimistic to assume that will be reopened in eight weeks however.

New Zealand has been starved of NRL action since the onset of the COVID outbreak, the last game to be played in Auckland coming in the opening weeks of the 2020 season.