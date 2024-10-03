This year's 2024 NRL Grand Final will feature Ashley Klein as the referee, marking his third appearance on the big stage.

Klein has been a significant figure in the NRL community, celebrating his 400th game as a referee this year. With his extensive experience, he knows what to expect in high-stakes situations.

Klein was eager to work hard this year to earn his spot in the Grand Final, using last year's disappointment of not being selected as motivation.

"This one means a lot - there was obviously disappointment last year, but that also gave me the motivation to go into this year and perform and make it back and I'm pretty excited to be going out there on Sunday to officiate what will hopefully be a fantastic game with the top two teams of the competition," Klein said to NRL Media.

“It is exciting ... but once kick-off happens, it's just another game of footy and the important thing is to just adjudicate what's in front of me and keep doing what I've been doing to get here, pretty much change nothing and work together as a team with the two touch judges and the video referee."

Klein hopes that after Sunday's match, it will be focused on the players and the game itself, rather than the decisions made throughout.

Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski has been named to referee the NRLW decider between the Sydney Roosters and Cronulla Sharks, which will be played before the NRL Grand Final on Sunday.

“It's a massive honour, really excited and looking forward to it," Przeklasa-Adamski said.

“Any grand final day that you get to be involved in is a highlight of your career and it's certainly one of mine."