No current NRL player knows what it takes to become a Bulldog more than Josh Reynolds, and the former Origin star is set to use it to his advantage.

It's been over five years since Reynolds last donned a blue-and-white jersey, leaving Canterbury for the Wests Tigers at the end of 2017, and eventually winding up in the Super League before returning to Belmore this off-season.

It's been turbulent for the five-eighth since his initial departure, playing just 22 NRL games in three years at Concord despite being on a massive deal, followed by a domestic violence case that Reynolds was eventually cleared of.

Now, on a $1000-per-week train-and-trial deal, Reynolds is ready to re-enter the fray in Belmore, and a one-on-one conversation with Phil Gould all but confirmed it for the 33 year-old.

“I said to ‘Gus' I'd love to be a part of what they're building here, whatever that looked like,” Reynolds told the NRL Digital team.

“It is a young squad. I had a chat to ‘Jacko' [Josh Jackson] about it and thought it wasn't a bad idea that I try and give it a crack.

“I had a lot of older guys say to me you're retired for a long time and that stuck with me a bit. When the wheels did get rolling I was very excited.

“I still don't know what's going to happen or what's going to come of it but at the same time it's just nice to be home to a club that I love.

“If there's one thing I do know it's what it takes to be a Bulldog. We've got a loyal fanbase and all they want is effort. That's what Cam [Ciraldo] wants too.”

There's no guarantee that the club will offer him any form of deal beyond the three month train-and-trial, although someone with his experience, knowledge of the club and pure competitiveness and tenacity could be crucial to a young Bulldogs side.

“I want to play, that's my priority,” Reynolds said.

“But I also walk into the sheds and there's 18-year-old kids training with us and I know how daunting that can be, to walk into a first grade team.

“It's my 13th year in the NRL and any sort of tips I can give to those boys I'm happy to do that and if that's the role that's needed I'll be OK with that.”

A decision on Reynolds' future will likely be made over the next six weeks, however, it's clear this Bulldog still has the bite to match his bark.