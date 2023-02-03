In a massive blow for the Indigenous All Stars, flyer Josh Addo-Carr has withdrawn from the cultural clash to instead focus on Canterbury's 2023 season.

Addo-Carr is fresh off a stellar World Cup for the Kangaroos, notching 12 tries in the tournament to equalise Valentine Holmes as the most in a singular campaign.

The outside back captained the Indigenous side last year, however he relinquished the role this year with Cody Walker returning to the fold as captain as well as the assistant coach for the matchup.

While fellow Indigenous Kangaroos in Latrell Mitchell and Jack Wighton have been named for the match and remain in the squad, it appears now 'The Foxx' won't be joining them in Rotorua.

Head coach Ronald Griffiths is yet to name a replacement for Addo-Carr as of yet, however it could open the door for Alex Johnston, who wasn't initially selected for the side.

The Sydney Morning Herald confirmed the 27-year-old would miss the clash to stay fresh for this season, specifically after a 2022 season that saw the two-time premiership-winner play 23 NRL games, five at the World Cup as well as the All Stars match in the pre-season.

The withdrawal means rugby league fans likely won't get their first taste of 'the Foxx' in full flight until the Bulldogs' second trial game, a February 19th bout against the Cronulla Sharks at Belmore Sports Ground.