Australian Jillaroos coach Jess Skinner has confirmed her squad for the Pacific Championships, with four potential debutants included.

All of Rima Butler, Jocelyn Kelleher, Sienna Lofipo and Jesse Southwell have been included for the two matches to be played in Brisbane against Samoa and in Auckland against New Zealand on October 26 and November 2 respectively.

The squad, which is co-captained by Kezie Apps and Ali Brigginshaw once again, has a heavy focus on players from grand final teams the Brisbane Broncos and Sydney Roosters.

The Broncos - who beat the Roosters in Sunday's thrilling grand final - have four representatives, while the Roosters have six selections, making for a total of ten out of the 21-player squad.

“This is a strong squad with a number of established Jillaroos as well as players who have progressed to this level through their form in the NRLW competition,” Skinner said of her side.

“This is a really important tournament for us and I expect this squad to perform at the highest level as we continue to look towards not only next year's World Cup but also progressing the women's game at international level.”

Australian Jillaroos squad for Pacific Championships

Kezie Apps (c) (Wests Tigers)

Ali Brigginshaw (c) (Brisbane Broncos)

Rima Butler (Sydney Roosters)*

Yasmin Clydsdale (Newcastle Knights)

Keeley Davis (Sydney Roosters)

Quincy Dodd (Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks)

Jessika Elliston (Gold Coast Titans)

Ellie Johnston (Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks)

Keilee Joseph (Brisbane Broncos)

Jocelyn Kelleher (Sydney Roosters)*

Isabelle Kelly (Sydney Roosters)

Olivia Kernick (Sydney Roosters)

Sienna Lofipo (Gold Coast Titans)*

Tiana Penitani Gray (Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks)

Julia Robinson (Brisbane Broncos)

Jessica Sergis (Sydney Roosters)

Jesse Southwell (Newcastle Knights)*

Sarah Togatuki (Wests Tigers)

Tamika Upton (Brisbane Broncos)

Jakiya Whitfeld (North Queensland Cowboys)

Emma Verran (Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks)

* Denotes debutante