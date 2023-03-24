James Graham is certainly one passionate man, and the Englishman hasn't held back after learning that the rumour linking Mitchell Moses to the Sydney Roosters was completely made-up.

The rumour broke midway through the week on NRL360 after journalist Paul Kent revealed he'd heard whispers that the tricolours were waiting to see how Luke Keary faired this season with his concussion history, and were weighing up making an offer for the halfback.

The co-host did admit though that he hadn't had the rumours confirmed as of yet.

However, Michael Chammas confirmed on Triple M that the rumour was fabricated.

“A couple of weeks ago I was speaking to someone at a club and this person said ‘let's start a rumour',” Chammas said on Triple M's Footy Talk.

“Let's see how long it takes for it to get out that the Roosters are trying to get Mitchell Moses.

“This person, or this club, decided to continue the narrative about Mitchell Moses and the Roosters … It started by a club thinking it would be funny to see if anyone would take the bait.”

The rumour mill went into overdrive shortly after it went to air, with 'salary sombrero' jokes mixed between the genuine outrage over how the club could snag someone being offered as much as $1.3 million per season on the open market.

James Graham learnt the rumour was completely false, and teed off live on air.

“What two little b****es," Graham declared on Triple M.

“No, I'm sorry, in the world of mental health, how has Moses been these past couple of days?

“Like in terms of waiting to put out fires and, you know, ‘oh are you leaving?' Do you think that helps him?

“Because you two want to start a rumour, you little b****es.

“What an absolute disgrace, they sound like my mum and my sister gossiping.

“I hate gossipers – like they p*** me off.”

While Graham was furious over the false rumours, Moses put them all to bed after not only inking a reported five-year, $6 million extension with Parramatta, but then kicking the match-winning field-goal against Penrith on Thursday.