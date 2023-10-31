The South Sydney Rabbitohs have confirmed that they have re-signed Jai Arrow for an extra three seasons until the end of the 2027 season.

Arrow has been a stalwart of the team since joining them in 2020 and has featured in 63 games for the club, adding to his previous tally of 80 NRL games, in which he played for the Brisbane Broncos and Gold Coast Titans.

The Queensland-born forward has also represented his state in a total of 12 games from 2018-2023.

“I'm very proud and grateful to the Club for giving me the opportunity to stay until the end of the 2027 season,” Arrow said in a statement put forward by the club.

"I'm very honoured and it makes me proud to be part of this historic Club. It is a privilege to wear the jersey and to represent the Club and its community every day.

“The boys, the coaches and the staff all have the utmost faith that we will be successful and I'm excited about what's ahead for us in the coming years.

“I want to finish my journey at this Club and I'm so happy to be a part of the South Sydney Rabbitohs.”

While there has been no word on how much his contract extension is worth, earlier this year the same publication revealed it will be a contract worth $2.5 million.

The Rabbitohs have several players off-contract at the end of the 2024 season and will be looking to re-sign them before other clubs start negotiating with them.

Players off-contract include the likes of English international Thomas Burgess, veteran Michael Chee-Kam, young hooker Peter Mamouzelos, outside back Taane Milne, forward Shaquai Mitchell, impressive centre Isaiah Tass and fast winger Izaac Thompson.

“Jai has proven to be one of the best utility forwards in the game and he has shown that at the State of Origin level as well,” Head of Football Mark Ellison said.

“Whether he plays in the middle or out on the edge, he rarely misses his assignment and is one of the most reliable players and teammates we have here at the Rabbitohs.

“He's also a wonderful guy to have around the Club off the field. He's always happy to put his hand up for any community or sponsorship events that the Club and Souths Cares may have on, and he goes about his work without any fuss. He's always a positive influence on the group and he's someone that everyone wants to play alongside.

“We're really happy to see Jai commit his future here at South Sydney and we're certain he will make a significant contribution to any success the Club has in the future.”