Preparing to play in the QLD Cup later today, Gold Coast Titans star back-rower David Fifita has opened up on being axed to reserve-grade by head coach Des Hasler.

After a lacklustre start to the 2025 NRL season, which has seen him primarily play off the interchange bench, Fifita was surprisingly axed on Tuesday, with the club instead calling upon trio Iszac Fa'asuamaleaui, Josiah Pahulu and Klese Haas to enter the side.

One of the highest-paid players in the NRL with an annual salary of around $1 million, Fifita has had glimpses of brilliance signing moving to the Gold Coast but hasn't looked like the same player he was during his time at Red Hill with the Brisbane Broncos.

This has seen the club continually miss out on making the NRL Finals.

As his Gold Coast Titans teammates prepare to face off against the table leaders Canterbury Bulldogs, Fifita will spend the day playing for the Ipswich Jets in the QLD Cup.

“I'm not going to whinge about it,” Fifita told The Courier-Mail about his surprising axing to reserve-grade.

“I love playing football, I've done the captain's run and the Jets are a great club so I will put on the Jets jersey and represent them the best I can.

“I'll be giving 100 per cent. It is what it is. I'm just excited to play with some of these lads, I know a few guys from the Titans so I'll play the best I can for the guys.

“There is a reason for why this has happened but the real truth will come out one day. Everyone doesn't know the real story.

“There is so much speculation, but I'm playing for Ipswich and I'll be cheering on the Titans boys as well. I hope they win.”

Fifita's axing couldn't have come at a worse time for the back-rower as it has now ruled nearly all hope of a potential return to the State of Origin arena for the QLD Maroons.

Admitting that he is not quite in his best form at the moment, he confirmed that he doesn't want to leave the Titans but didn't want to speak about any feedback given to him by head coach Des Hasler.

“I don't want to talk about that (Hasler feedback) to be honest. I just want to enjoy my footy for the Jets and get back to the NRL,” Fifita added.

“There's no point carrying on. I already know what I can do and me and Des know where we stand.

“It's hard for me to speak the truth now, but I'll have fun and smile and play well for the Jets. I know the real me. I know what I can do when I feel happy and comfortable and what side I want to play on.

“I do want to stay. I am happy at the Titans and I love the club.

“At the moment, I'm focusing on Ipswich, I want to get a win for them and I want to get back to the NRL.”