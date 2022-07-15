When Siosiua Taukeiaho jets off for the south of France at season's end, he'll do so knowing he left the NRL as one of the premier props in the NRL.

The Roosters prop has signed a three-year deal with the Catalans Dragons from 2023 onwards, set to join former NRL stars Mitchell Pearce, Tyrone May, Dylan Napa, Dean Whare and more in France, ending his NRL career at just 30 years old.

While most NRL players heading to the Super League do so at the backend of their careers, when their form is starting to wind down and the opportunity for one last decent pay cheque as well as a chance to travel presents itself.

However Siosiua will leave knowing he still has plenty left to give.

The Tongan prop ran over 200 metres against the Penrith pack earlier this month, averaging more metres than other props apart from Payne Haas, Joe Tapine and Addin Fonua-Blake, but there's simply too much talent coming through at the Chooks to block their path.

It wasn't like the front-rower didn't have suitors in Australia, with Wayne Bennett's Dolphins showing immense interest before Taukeiaho decided he couldn't play against the Roosters, a team he joined in 2015 after debuting with the New Zealand Warriors.

He certainly wouldn't look out of place remaining in the NRL, however the front-row forward believes he's got his timing right.

“I didn’t look too much [at staying] because I felt like my body is getting old and there’s some young players all coming up and playing good footy,” Taukeiaho told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“I think it’s just the best for myself to finish strong here and then try something new.

“There’s a few players that have been around like Egan Butcher but there’s other guys who are still playing for the Bears like Tuku Hau Tapuha."

It's likely Trent Robinson played a part in the prop choosing Catalans, with the head coach, who will bring up 250 NRL games coached this weekend, formerly holding the reigns at the French club for two seasons.

Currently sitting in 10th spot, Taukeiaho is eager for his future, but even more so to finish off his time in Bondi with a bang.

“I’m excited to have my future sorted but I want to create more memories at this club before I leave.

“I’m happy with my form at the moment but I know I’ve got more in me, especially as it’s my last year and leading into the back end... I want to finish it off strong.”