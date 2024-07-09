Perfect rounds from Jahrome Hughes and James Tedesco have allowed them to stretch their lead as the top two in Zero Tackle's NRL MVP race after Round 18.

Hughes was voted the unanimous man of the match by our panel in the Melbourne Storm's win over the Wests Tigers, while Tedesco also recorded 20 votes as the Sydney Roosters blasted past the St George Illawarra Dragons.

Third place Scott Drinkwater has dropped another eight votes in arrears after managing a 12-vote total against the Manly Sea Eagles, while Dylan Edwards continues in fourth spot with 16 votes for the Penrith Panthers in their Friday night win over the Brisbane Broncos.

He is 41 votes behind Hughes though, and 27 votes ahead of fifth-placed Sam Walker and Daly Cherry-Evans who are tied for votes throughout the season.

Latrell Mitchell is this week's big mover, scoring 19 votes to move into the top ten, although any surge has been brought to an abrupt end by his foot injury.

Elsewhere, Jack Wighton split top honours with Mitchell, while Hughes and Tedesco were joined by Dane Gagai as the only other player being a unanimous MVP in Round 18.

Keano Kini, Beau Fermor, Dylan Edwards, James Fisher-Harris, Mitch Barnett, Connor Tracey, Daly Cherry-Evans and Tolutau Koula were the other players voted as best on ground by at least one judge during the round.

To remind you how this works, each week, our panel - made up of Matt Clements (Zero Tackle founder), Dan Nichols, Ethan Lee Chalk (Zero Tackle writers) and myself as editor will cast votes on each game in a 5-4-3-2-1 scoring system.

The best player on-field receives five votes, the next four, and so on. That means a player could realistically gain 20 votes in a single game.

Here are all the votes from Round 18.

Top Ten

Leaderboard correct as of July 9.