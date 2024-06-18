Melbourne Storm halfback Jahrome Hughes and Sydney Roosters' fullback James Tedesco have both recorded perfect games in Round 15, but have barely closed the gap to Scott Drinkwater at the top of Zero Tackle's NRL MVP leaderboard.

The perfect games for Hughes and Tedesco were just two of a handful of players to score a perfect 20 in Round 15, with Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, Latrell Mitchell and Daly Cherry-Evans also recording perfect scores.

Elsewhere, Keano Kini, Stefano Utoikamanu, Apisai Koroisau, Tom Dearden, Scott Drinkwater, Dylan Edwards and Jarome Luai were voted best on ground by at least one judge.

On the overall leaderboard, a score of 19 was enough for Drinkwater to maintain his gap at the top which now sits at 22 votes to Dylan Edwards, with Jahrome Hughes and James Tedesco another two and three votes back respectively.

Zac Lomax has slipped to fifth after not scoring against the Sea Eagles, while the injured Tom Trbojevic - who was leading before his injury - has fallen to sixth place.

Patrick Carrigan is seventh, before Cherry-Evans and Tabuai-Fidow move into the top ten on the back of their perfect rounds.

To remind you how this works, each week, our panel - made up of Matt Clements (Zero Tackle founder), Dan Nichols, Ethan Lee Chalk (Zero Tackle writers) and myself as editor will cast votes on each game in a 5-4-3-2-1 scoring system.

The best player on-field receives five votes, the next four, and so on. That means a player could realistically gain 20 votes in a single game.

Here are all the votes from Round 15.

Go Media Stadium NZW 24 FT 38 MEL MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

4 Pines Park MAN 30 FT 14 STI MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Top Ten

Click here to view the full leaderboard.

Leaderboard correct as of June 18.