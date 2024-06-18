Melbourne Storm halfback Jahrome Hughes and Sydney Roosters' fullback James Tedesco have both recorded perfect games in Round 15, but have barely closed the gap to Scott Drinkwater at the top of Zero Tackle's NRL MVP leaderboard.

The perfect games for Hughes and Tedesco were just two of a handful of players to score a perfect 20 in Round 15, with Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, Latrell Mitchell and Daly Cherry-Evans also recording perfect scores.

Elsewhere, Keano Kini, Stefano Utoikamanu, Apisai Koroisau, Tom Dearden, Scott Drinkwater, Dylan Edwards and Jarome Luai were voted best on ground by at least one judge.

On the overall leaderboard, a score of 19 was enough for Drinkwater to maintain his gap at the top which now sits at 22 votes to Dylan Edwards, with Jahrome Hughes and James Tedesco another two and three votes back respectively.

Zac Lomax has slipped to fifth after not scoring against the Sea Eagles, while the injured Tom Trbojevic - who was leading before his injury - has fallen to sixth place.

Patrick Carrigan is seventh, before Cherry-Evans and Tabuai-Fidow move into the top ten on the back of their perfect rounds.

To remind you how this works, each week, our panel - made up of Matt Clements (Zero Tackle founder), Dan Nichols, Ethan Lee Chalk (Zero Tackle writers) and myself as editor will cast votes on each game in a 5-4-3-2-1 scoring system.

The best player on-field receives five votes, the next four, and so on. That means a player could realistically gain 20 votes in a single game.

Here are all the votes from Round 15.

 2024-06-13T09:50:00Z 
 
 
 
PointsBet Stadium
CRO   
28
FT
30
   DOL
   Crowd: 8,035
Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Ethan Lee Chalk
5 Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
4 Herbie Farnworth Kayal Iro Herbie Farnworth Briton Nikora
3 Briton Nikora Herbie Farnworth Briton Nikora Kodi Nikorima
2 Kodi Nikorima Kodi Nikorima Kodi Nikorima Jesse Ramien
1 Kayal Iro Briton Nikora Kayal Iro Herbie Farnworth

 

 2024-06-14T08:00:00Z 
 
 
 
GIO Stadium
CBR   
16
FT
34
   NQL
    #NRLRaidersCowboys
Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Ethan Lee Chalk
5 Scott Drinkwater Tom Dearden Scott Drinkwater Scott Drinkwater
4 Reuben Cotter Scott Drinkwater Reuben Cotter Chad Townsend
3 Tom Dearden Chad Townsend Chad Townsend Jordan Rapana
2 Chad Townsend Jordan Rapana Jordan Rapana Heilum Luki
1 Heilum Luki Reuben Cotter Joseph Tapine Reuben Cotter

 

 2024-06-14T10:00:00Z 
 
 
 
Accor Stadium
SOU   
22
FT
12
   BRI
   Crowd: 12,207
Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Ethan Lee Chalk
5 Latrell Mitchell Latrell Mitchell Latrell Mitchell Latrell Mitchell
4 Keaon Koloamatangi Keaon Koloamatangi Keaon Koloamatangi Cody Walker
3 Selwyn Cobbo Cody Walker Selwyn Cobbo Damien Cook
2 Damien Cook Patrick Carrigan Cody Walker Keaon Koloamatangi
1 Cody Walker Selwyn Cobbo Patrick Carrigan Patrick Carrigan

 

 2024-06-15T05:00:00Z 
 
 
 
Leichhardt Oval
WST   
18
FT
10
   GLD
    #NRLTigersTitans
Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Ethan Lee Chalk
5 Keano Kini Stefano Utoikamanu Keano Kini Apisai Koroisau
4 Stefano Utoikamanu Keano Kini Stefano Utoikamanu Stefano Utoikamanu
3 Justin Olam Justin Olam Justin Olam Keano Kini
2 Samuela Fainu Jahream Bula Jojo Fifita Alex Seyfarth
1 Kieran Foran Kieran Foran Keiran Foran Heath Mason

 

 2024-06-15T07:30:00Z 
 
 
 
Go Media Stadium
NZW   
24
FT
38
   MEL
   Crowd: 24,495
Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Ethan Lee Chalk
5 Jahrome Hughes Jahrome Hughes Jahrome Hughes Jahrome Hughes
4 Sua Fa'alogo Eliesa Katoa Sua Fa'alogo Sua Fa'alogo
3 Eliesa Katoa Sua Fa'alogo Eliesa Katoa Eliesa Katoa
2 Mitch Barnett Mitch Barnett Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad Mitch Barnett
1 Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad Mitch Barnett Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad

 

 2024-06-15T09:35:00Z 
 
 
 
CommBank Stadium
PAR   
18
FT
28
   SYD
   Crowd: 20,072
Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Ethan Lee Chalk
5 James Tedesco James Tedesco James Tedesco James Tedesco
4 Angus Crichton Dylan Brown Angus Crichton Angus Crichton
3 Daniel Tupou Daniel Tupou Dylan Brown Dylan Brown
2 Dylan Brown Angus Crichton Kelma Tuilagi Connor Watson
1 Will Penisini Spencer Leniu Daniel Tupou Spencer Leniu

 

 2024-06-16T04:00:00Z 
 
 
 
4 Pines Park
MAN   
30
FT
14
   STI
   Crowd: 17,187
Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Ethan Lee Chalk
5 Daly Cherry-Evans Daly Cherry-Evans Daly Cherry-Evans Daly Cherry-Evans
4 Haumole Olakau'atu Haumole Olakau'atu Haumole Olakau'atu Haumole Olakau'atu
3 Lehi Hopoate Lehi Hopoate Lehi Hopoate Nathan Brown
2 Ethan Bullemor Ethan Bullemor Jason Saab Lehi Hopoate
1 Nathan Brown Jason Saab Nathan Brown Ethan Bullemor

 

 2024-06-16T06:05:00Z 
 
 
 
McDonald Jones
NEW   
18
FT
26
   PEN
   Crowd: 27,966
Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Ethan Lee Chalk
5 Dylan Edwards Dylan Edwards Jarome Luai Jarome Luai
4 Brian To'o Brian To'o Dylan Edwards Dylan Edwards
3 Jarome Luai Jarome Luai Brian To'o Jackson Hastings
2 Bradman Best Bradman Best Bradman Best Brian To'o
1 Brad Schneider Isaah Yeo Brad Schneider Brad Schneider

Top Ten

Click here to view the full leaderboard.

Leaderboard correct as of June 18.