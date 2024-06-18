Melbourne Storm halfback Jahrome Hughes and Sydney Roosters' fullback James Tedesco have both recorded perfect games in Round 15, but have barely closed the gap to Scott Drinkwater at the top of Zero Tackle's NRL MVP leaderboard.
The perfect games for Hughes and Tedesco were just two of a handful of players to score a perfect 20 in Round 15, with Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, Latrell Mitchell and Daly Cherry-Evans also recording perfect scores.
Elsewhere, Keano Kini, Stefano Utoikamanu, Apisai Koroisau, Tom Dearden, Scott Drinkwater, Dylan Edwards and Jarome Luai were voted best on ground by at least one judge.
On the overall leaderboard, a score of 19 was enough for Drinkwater to maintain his gap at the top which now sits at 22 votes to Dylan Edwards, with Jahrome Hughes and James Tedesco another two and three votes back respectively.
Zac Lomax has slipped to fifth after not scoring against the Sea Eagles, while the injured Tom Trbojevic - who was leading before his injury - has fallen to sixth place.
Patrick Carrigan is seventh, before Cherry-Evans and Tabuai-Fidow move into the top ten on the back of their perfect rounds.
To remind you how this works, each week, our panel - made up of Matt Clements (Zero Tackle founder), Dan Nichols, Ethan Lee Chalk (Zero Tackle writers) and myself as editor will cast votes on each game in a 5-4-3-2-1 scoring system.
The best player on-field receives five votes, the next four, and so on. That means a player could realistically gain 20 votes in a single game.
Here are all the votes from Round 15.
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
|Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
|Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
|Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
|4
|Herbie Farnworth
|Kayal Iro
|Herbie Farnworth
|Briton Nikora
|3
|Briton Nikora
|Herbie Farnworth
|Briton Nikora
|Kodi Nikorima
|2
|Kodi Nikorima
|Kodi Nikorima
|Kodi Nikorima
|Jesse Ramien
|1
|Kayal Iro
|Briton Nikora
|Kayal Iro
|Herbie Farnworth
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Scott Drinkwater
|Tom Dearden
|Scott Drinkwater
|Scott Drinkwater
|4
|Reuben Cotter
|Scott Drinkwater
|Reuben Cotter
|Chad Townsend
|3
|Tom Dearden
|Chad Townsend
|Chad Townsend
|Jordan Rapana
|2
|Chad Townsend
|Jordan Rapana
|Jordan Rapana
|Heilum Luki
|1
|Heilum Luki
|Reuben Cotter
|Joseph Tapine
|Reuben Cotter
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Latrell Mitchell
|Latrell Mitchell
|Latrell Mitchell
|Latrell Mitchell
|4
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|Cody Walker
|3
|Selwyn Cobbo
|Cody Walker
|Selwyn Cobbo
|Damien Cook
|2
|Damien Cook
|Patrick Carrigan
|Cody Walker
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|1
|Cody Walker
|Selwyn Cobbo
|Patrick Carrigan
|Patrick Carrigan
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Keano Kini
|Stefano Utoikamanu
|Keano Kini
|Apisai Koroisau
|4
|Stefano Utoikamanu
|Keano Kini
|Stefano Utoikamanu
|Stefano Utoikamanu
|3
|Justin Olam
|Justin Olam
|Justin Olam
|Keano Kini
|2
|Samuela Fainu
|Jahream Bula
|Jojo Fifita
|Alex Seyfarth
|1
|Kieran Foran
|Kieran Foran
|Keiran Foran
|Heath Mason
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Jahrome Hughes
|Jahrome Hughes
|Jahrome Hughes
|Jahrome Hughes
|4
|Sua Fa'alogo
|Eliesa Katoa
|Sua Fa'alogo
|Sua Fa'alogo
|3
|Eliesa Katoa
|Sua Fa'alogo
|Eliesa Katoa
|Eliesa Katoa
|2
|Mitch Barnett
|Mitch Barnett
|Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad
|Mitch Barnett
|1
|Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad
|Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad
|Mitch Barnett
|Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|James Tedesco
|James Tedesco
|James Tedesco
|James Tedesco
|4
|Angus Crichton
|Dylan Brown
|Angus Crichton
|Angus Crichton
|3
|Daniel Tupou
|Daniel Tupou
|Dylan Brown
|Dylan Brown
|2
|Dylan Brown
|Angus Crichton
|Kelma Tuilagi
|Connor Watson
|1
|Will Penisini
|Spencer Leniu
|Daniel Tupou
|Spencer Leniu
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|4
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|3
|Lehi Hopoate
|Lehi Hopoate
|Lehi Hopoate
|Nathan Brown
|2
|Ethan Bullemor
|Ethan Bullemor
|Jason Saab
|Lehi Hopoate
|1
|Nathan Brown
|Jason Saab
|Nathan Brown
|Ethan Bullemor
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Dylan Edwards
|Dylan Edwards
|Jarome Luai
|Jarome Luai
|4
|Brian To'o
|Brian To'o
|Dylan Edwards
|Dylan Edwards
|3
|Jarome Luai
|Jarome Luai
|Brian To'o
|Jackson Hastings
|2
|Bradman Best
|Bradman Best
|Bradman Best
|Brian To'o
|1
|Brad Schneider
|Isaah Yeo
|Brad Schneider
|Brad Schneider
Top Ten
|PLAYER
|1
|Scott
Drinkwater
|19
|147
|2
|Dylan
Edwards
|18
|125
|3
|Jahrome
Hughes
|20
|123
|4
|James
Tedesco
|20
|122
|5
|Zac
Lomax
|0
|111
|6
|Tom
Trbojevic
|0
|104
|7
|Patrick
Carrigan
|4
|98
|8
|Daly
Cherry-Evans
|20
|95
|9
|Hamiso
Tabuai-Fidow
|20
|89
|10
|Ben
Hunt
|0
|88
Click here to view the full leaderboard.
Leaderboard correct as of June 18.