Melbourne Storm halfback Jahrome Hughes has capitalised on the Sydney Roosters having a bye over the weekend, with a 14-vote performance being enough to hand him back the lead of Zero Tackle's MVP race for 2024.

The star halfback has been a constant vote winner for the Storm over the course of the season, and after dropping the lead last weekend, he now takes a ten-vote lead into the final four weeks of the season over Sydney Roosters' fullback James Tedesco.

Scott Drinkwater, who failed to register a vote for the North Queensland Cowboys over the weekend in their loss to the Brisbane Broncos, also remains in the hunt for the top spot, now 17 votes off the pace.

Tom Trbojevic mamnaged 18 votes over the weekend to move back into fourth, but is 41 votes behind Drinkwater, and 58 behind Hughes. He would need a perfect finish to the season and for Hughes to not gain more than 22 of a maximum 80 possible to votes to have a chance of taking out the overall win.

Few other players in the top ten scored votes over the weekend, althoughDaly Cherry-Evans and Jacob Kiraz gave themselves a little bit more breathing room inside the top ten in a week where only Ryan Papenhuyzen, Toby Sexton, Herbie Farnworth and Fletcher Sharpe managed to record a perfect 20 votes.

Other players to be named best on ground by at least one judge where Jack Williams, Kayal Iro, Nathan Cleary, Daine Laurie, Trbojevic, Luke Brooks, Kotoni Staggs and Reece Walsh.

To remind you how this works, each week, our panel - made up of Matt Clements (Zero Tackle founder), Dan Nichols, Ethan Lee Chalk (Zero Tackle writers) and myself as editor will cast votes on each game in a 5-4-3-2-1 scoring system.

The best player on-field receives five votes, the next four, and so on. That means a player could realistically gain 20 votes in a single game.

Here are all the votes from Round 23.

Leaderboard correct as at August 12.