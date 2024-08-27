Melbourne Storm star halfback Jahrome Hughes has extended his lead in Zero Tackle's NRL MVP race during Round 25, and is approaching the point of being crowned overall champion.

What has been a tight three-way race throughout the campaign was blown to smitherenes over the weekend, with Hughes, who led by 3 votes last week, adding 12 to his lead that now stands at 15.

He registered 19 votes in Melbourne's heavy victory on Saturday over the Dolphins, while James Tedesco, who remains in second spot, managed only seven votes as the Sydney Roosters ran over the top of the Gold Coast Titans.

Scott Drinkwater remains in third spot a full 20 votes ahead of Tom Trbojevic in fourth, but 30 votes behind the lead of Hughes after being unable to add to his tally through a bye.

Trbojevic (17 votes), Jacob Kiraz (10 votes) and Isaah Yeo (15 votes) were the other players in (or moving in) the top ten who recorded votes, while Addin Fonua-Blake, Patrick Carrigan and Ryan Papenhuyzen all pulled in healthy tallies to move within breathing room of the top ten.

Carrigan was one of five players to record a perfect round, joined by Matt Burton, Joseph Tapine, Dane Gagai and Angus Crichton, while Tom Trbojevic, Latu Fainu, Jahrome Hughes, Ryan Papenhuyzen, Kayal Iro and Briton Nikora were the other players to be voted best on ground by at least one judge.

To remind you how this works, each week, our panel - made up of Matt Clements (Zero Tackle founder), Dan Nichols, Ethan Lee Chalk (Zero Tackle writers) and myself as editor will cast votes on each game in a 5-4-3-2-1 scoring system.

The best player on-field receives five votes, the next four, and so on. That means a player could realistically gain 20 votes in a single game.

Here are all the votes from Round 25.

Go Media Stadium NZW 18 FT 34 CAN MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Cbus Super Stadium GLD 22 FT 48 SYD MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Top Ten

Click here to view the full leaderboard.

Leaderboard correct as at August 20.