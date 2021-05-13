After the Sharks lost out – to the Broncos off all teams – for the prized signing of Adam Reynolds, things are looking pretty bleak right now in the Shire.

The Sharks are now tasked with turning the news into a positive. They have no choice. It’s going to be difficult but they don’t have a choice. This has to be a step forward rather than the crushing blow it looks on the surface.

As a Sharks fan, this is one of the more difficult pieces I’ve ever had to put together.

It’s tough to find any excitement or highlight or any positivity when it comes to the black, white and blue right now, but I do enjoy a challenge.

Before I say anything more, as a Sharks fan, I wanted the Reynolds signing. A lot! He was the quickest route to bringing finals footy back to the Shire. We’re not featuring this season.

That said, it is certainly not the end of the world, and long-term (stick with me here) could prove a possibility.

With all due respect to those within the club, the Sharks are not in “win now” mode. They haven’t been since 2018. Too many aging stars and a horrible structured salary cap.

Missing out of Reynolds forces the club into a much needed total and complete rebuild.

A halves combination of Reynolds and Johnson probably sees the Sharks finish in the top-eight next season, comfortably. The only issue is you’re paying Reynolds $800,000 and Johnson wants similar. That’s $1.6 million tied up in two 31-year-old halfbacks in their first season together.

Outside of perhaps Thurston and Cronk, there aren’t too many halves worth almost a million dollars at age 34.

The Sharks have found themselves in a horror situation due to aging, broken down stars on mega money.

Dugan, Fifita, and Moylan are all on huge salaries at the tail-end of their careers. Moylan isn’t quite 30 yet but his hamstrings age him in his mid 30s. Meanwhile Johnson will miss the next two weeks due to yet another injury.

The very same Sharks fans who have cried foul over 30-year-old’s being paid a million dollars each are now bemoaning the club for not going to any length to secure a player who puts the cap into a similar situation.

The big difference is Reynolds seems at the peak of his powers whereas the aforementioned trio are on the downward. As we’ve seen though, players in their 30’s are far more likely to miss weeks due to smaller injuries.

As long as the Sharks can land a younger option, then a clever PR campaign can turn views and make this look like a positive. It may even turn out to be a positive!

Don’t get me wrong, the Sharks need a big name signing to turn everything around. Conor Tracey and Braydon Trindall have both shown more than enough to suggest they can fulfill a roll. However, neither player looks as though they’re ready to become the club’s next marquee half.

Luke Metcalf is another young, talented option but is wasting away at fullback in NSW Cup whilst the Cowboy-bound Chad Townsend is playing first grade. Doesn’t really scream “ready to star in the top grade”.

I tend to lean, with the rebuild in mind, to avoiding overpaying for a big name just to appease fans, and instead look at younger options to allow Craig Fitzgibbon to build around.

Anyone who follows my Twitter account will know I’m super high on Nicho Hynes and for the life of me I cannot understand why the Sharks haven’t been bombarding his agent’s phoneline 24/7.

Hynes, at 24 year’s of age, is looking for a career-making contract and a regular first grade position. In his current role he’s a star but unless one of the new big four go down injured, he’ll continue to be a bench player.

The Sharks should start their rebuild by offering Hynes either the six or one jumper next season. I’m a fan of Will Kennedy, but the youngster has looked a shell of his early-round form since Matt Moylan’s injury.

For the purpose of this, I’m re-signing Kennedy for one season and making Hynes my long-term six. He has EVERYTHING attributed to fulfill the role.

Then, the big piece. A marquee fullback signing.

Joseph Manu.

Manu has shown his skills at fullback but won’t wear the Roosters No.1 until James Tedesco hangs up the boots. At only 28, Teddy is approaching his prime (scary) and has six years left.

The Sharks hold a major trump card in that their salary cap is going to be emptied out and they have a vacant number one jersey.

Manu is off contract at the end of 2022, so the Sharks would have to wait until November to get this done, but remembering this is a long-term rebuild under a long-term coach, it makes all the sense in the world.

You add Nicho Hynes and Joseph Manu, both at 25, to build around and suddenly the entire scope of the Sharks future looks completely different.

Two moves. That’s all it takes!

Throw in a couple of young, QUICK, centres, a halfback and two props and you’re looking at a side capable of much more than the current pack.