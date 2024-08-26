An unsuccessful judiciary could mean prop Jared Waerea-Hargreaves has played his last game for the Sydney Roosters.

The New Zealand international forward was sin binned during Saturday afternoon's heavy win over the Gold Coast Titans for a 10th-minute shot on Sam Verrills.

Cbus Super Stadium GLD 22 FT 48 SYD MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

The NRL's match review committee have now returned a Grade 2 careless high tackle charge, with the veteran's horror judiciary record coming into play again.

If Waerea-Hargreaves' charge was only a first offence on his rolling record, he would be facing a single match on the sidelines with an early guilty plea. Because the prop has three or more offences on his record though, he faces a three-match ban with an early guilty plea, and would risk a fourth week with a challenge at the judiciary.

The veteran is off to the English Super League at the end of the season, and if he loses at the judiciary, he would be relying on the Roosters winning through to the preliminary finals to play another game with the club. An early guilty plea would ensure he misses Week 1 of the finals.

In the later game as the Cronulla Sharks smashed the St George Illawarra Dragons, Jesse Ramien was also sin binned for a high shot on Mathew Feagai.

The Sharks' centre, given a clean record, will only face one match with an early guilty plea or two matches if he fights and loses for the Grade 2 offence.

Elsewhere in the earlier game between the Roosters and Titans, Victor Radley and Daniel Tupou were both charged with Grade 1 careless high tackle offences for shots on Chris Randall and AJ Brimson respectively, but both players will face fines for Grade 1 charges.

Radley's record means he faces $3000, while Tupou's record means he faces $1000.

Despite being put on report, Roosters duo Joseph Suaalii and Spencer Leniu, as well as Titans' forward Jaimin Jolliffe, have not been charged.

All four players charged have until midday (AEST) on Tuesday to determine their pleas.