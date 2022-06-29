“Hopefully the Cowboys defenders run the other way”: Reynolds provides update on rib injury

The Brisbane Broncos will be boosted by the return of captain Adam Reynolds for their clash with 'little brother' North Queensland, however it doesn't look like the premiership-winning halfback will be making a full recovery soon.

While they've only lost one of the four games that Adam Reynolds has missed so far this year, there's no question that the Broncos are a much improved side with their newfound skipper on the pitch.

Humiliated 38-12 by the Cowboys at Suncorp Stadium back in Round 3, Brisbane will need all hands on deck to halt the high-flying North Queensland, with Reynolds set to receive a painkilling injection in order to run out with a rib fracture on Saturday.

“I trained (on Monday) and got a knock on it and it felt OK. I was a little bit sore afterwards, but I will get a needle for this game and away we go" Reynolds said on Wednesday.

While the injection will enable the skipper to push through the pain barrier, there is still some time before the former Rabbitoh will be fully healed after copping a massive hit from Jamal Fogarty in Round 14.

“It’s probably another eight weeks until it’s 100 per cent again. The doctors say it’s a week-to-week thing. it depends on how many whacks I get on it, so hopefully the Cowboys defenders run the other way."

While Reynolds was eager to take on Melbourne in their last club match, head coach 'Kevvie' Walters put the red pen through the number seven's name for the clash, after it was found the partially dislocated rib could wreak havoc in his lungs. With the medical team ensuring the 31 year-old is safe to play, it was the only tick the halfback needed to take on the Cowboys this week.

Having only won one of their last four against their rivals, the derby acts as a must-win for Brisbane, in order to keep their top-four hopes alive, while North Queensland will look to consolidate their spot as one of the competition's top three teams in 2022.