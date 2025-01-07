The family of Newcastle Knights U19s NSW Blues representative Connor Votano has responded to rumours linking him with a surprise exit from the club.

Stuck behind Kalyn Ponga and Fletcher Sharpe in the pecking order for the No.1 jersey, reports indicated that Votano had attracted the interest of both the Canterbury Bulldogs and New Zealand Warriors.

Although the teams made preliminary inquiries about his services, his family have since responded to the rumours, revealing that he is set to remain in Newcastle for the foreseeable future, shutting down any possible links with a potential move.

Contracted until the end of 2025, Votano was recently promoted to the club's development list for this season as he continues progressing through the club's ranks from the SG Ball Cup to the NSW Cup and hopefully to first grade.

Born in Gosford, the 18-year-old made four appearances in the NSW Cup competition - starting in the No.1 jumper in three of those matches - where he scored ten points, made 12 tackle busts and 269 total running metres and provided one try assist.

His career to date also includes being honoured with the Kurt Gidley Award for the Harold Matthews Cup Player of the Year in 2023.