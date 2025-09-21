The Canterbury Bulldogs have enjoyed one of the most impressive rebuilds of all time, going from 15th to 3rd in just two years.\r\n\r\nWhile the pickups of stars like Stephen Crichton and Viliame Kikau have been key contributors to the club's success, none would have been possible without NRL supremo Phil Gould.\r\n\r\nGould has cemented himself as one of the all-time footy brains, bringing success to every club he's worked at.\r\n\r\nWith such an impressive resume, one would think securing him long-term would be a tall task.\r\n\r\nAccording to Bulldogs' chairperson, Adam Driussi, however, that sentiment could not be farther from the truth.\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_226612" align="alignnone" width="2560"] NEWCASTLE, AUSTRALIA - MAY 31: General Manager of the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs and channel nine commentator Phil Gould during the round 13 NRL match between Newcastle Knights and Canterbury Bulldogs at McDonald Jones Stadium, on May 31, 2024, in Newcastle, Australia. (Photo by Scott Gardiner\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\r\n\r\nDriussi revealed just how simple it was to keep Gould in Belmore, recalling the negotiations that led to him inking an extension through 2031.\r\n\r\n“The contract was probably as easy as a contract gets," Driussi told the Daily Telegraph.\r\n\r\n"He's very easy going to work with.\r\n\r\n"A lot of people probably think it could be the opposite."\r\n\r\nThe conversation between the pair that would determine the next half-decade of Gould's life was very straightforward, according to Driussi.\r\n\r\n“We didn't negotiate anything," he said.\r\n\r\n"We just pretty much took the [existing] contract and I said, ‘Can you stick around?'\r\n\r\n“He was like, ‘Yep'.\r\n\r\n“He was pretty much like, ‘If you're keen to have me, I am keen to stay around'."\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_214784" align="alignnone" width="2560"] SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 30: Bulldogs head coach Cameron Ciraldo looks on ahead of the round 26 NRL match between Canterbury Bulldogs and Manly Sea Eagles at Accor Stadium, on August 30, 2024, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\r\n\r\nThe oddly-simple encounter would be the first of multiple key re-signings, with head coach Cameron Ciraldo and star winger Jacob Kiraz also extending their time in Belmore.\r\n\r\nDriussi said both parties were very comfortable with the terms of the contract and had ironed out the details fairly quickly.\r\n\r\n“It was honestly probably less than half an hour," Driussi said.\r\n\r\n"I then got back, typed the changes to the contract, and he sent it back to me with a lovely note straight away.”\r\n\r\nGould will continue to lead the Bulldogs until at least the end of 2031.