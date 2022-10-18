Released St George Illawarra Dragons forward George Burgess has revealed that a frosty relationship with coach Anthony Griffin was behind his exit from the club.

The Dragons yesterday confirmed that Burgess wouldn't see out the final year of his two-year deal after he had returned from what was thought to be a career-ending hip injury sustained playing in the English Super League.

Burgess managed just four NRL games with the Dragons during the 2022 campaign, spending most of the year in the NSW Cup.

Burgess admitted to The Daily Telegraph that while it would be disappointing to end his career on that note, he wasn't keen to train under Griffin again.

“It is disappointing if it is the end of my career,” Burgess said.

“But I just didn't get along with Hook and he made it pretty clear to me, he pretty much wrote me off.

“So I wasn't too keen to go back to train under him to be honest.

“At the end of the day all you want is a coach to believe in you.

“There is no point me going back there if the coach doesn't believe in me.”

Burgess said he got on well with everyone else at the club, however, the comments will do little to help Griffin's cause as he attempts to turn the Red V around.

“I am not bagging the club at all.

“It was the coach's preference in the end and I am man enough to accept that.

“I just wasn't willing to go back into that environment where I was fighting against the tide.

“For me as a player I need a coach to believe in me.”

Griffin's first two seasons have both ended in missing the finals, with juniors Tyrell Sloan and Jayden Sullivan having recently requested releases from the joint venture, although Sloan is now committed to remaining.

Griffin is off-contract with the Dragons at the end of the 2023 season.

The Dragons also confirmed on Tuesday that Zane Musgrove had joined the club after being given a release from the final year of his deal at the Wests Tigers.