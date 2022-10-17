The St George Illawarra Dragons have confirmed that Zane Musgrove has signed with the club for 2023, while George Burgess has been released from the final year of his contract.

Musgrove has also officially been handed a release by the Tigers.

The prop has been with the Tigers since the 2020 season, but it was only this year that he made his way permanently into the starting side.

Playing all 24 games, it bettered his grand total from the previous two seasons of 11 games, with all but seven of those games in 2022 coming in the starting side.

While he averaged under 100 metres per game for the joint venture, his performances were solid in a side often on the back foot, with the Tigers ultimately picking up the wooden spoon.

"Zane is an established NRL player with a strong physical presence and will be a great addition to our forward pack," Dragons' general manager of football Ben Haran said.

"We've been looking to build our forward pack and we're excited to see Zane join the Dragons."

Musgrove has played a total of 62 NRL games since his 2016 debut with the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Burgess, on the other hand, has struggled to crack consistent playing time in first grade throughout the 2022 season after joining the club ahead of the campaign.

Alleged off-field issues marred Burgess in what could now be the final games of his NRL career. It's unclear at this time whether Burgess will aim to remain in the NRL or return to England.

He played just four games in the NRL with the Dragons after returning from what was thought to be a career-ending hip injury in England.

"The Dragons thank George for his contribution to St George Illawarra and wish him all the best in his future endeavours," the club said in a statement.

Burgess previously played 149 games for the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

The Dragons also promised more signings in the coming weeks.