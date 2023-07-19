There are no guarantees that Payne Haas will remain a Brisbane Bronco from the start of the 2025 season.

November 1 is the date Haas will begin to negotiate with rival clubs, and while he and his management have suggested Brisbane is the preference, there is zero guarantee that's where he stays.

They have already confirmed he will test free agency to ascertain his worth to rival clubs.

It's believed Haas could sign a deal worth more than seven figures, with multiple clubs - including the Canterbury Bulldogs and others in Sydney - already indicating they will go after the New South Wales State of Origin representative star.

Haas, who at one point asked for a release last year before the club were able to smooth the waters, is believed to want to play for a premiership, but News Corp's Brent Read told NRL 360 on Fox Sports that money will still have a part to play in his decision.

“I'm not as convinced on Payne Haas. I reckon there's a chance he does leave to a club in Sydney. I think he'll get offered so much money, it is ridiculous,” Read said.

The Broncos, who were at the top of the table for much of 2022 before falling out of the top eight in a dismal finish to the year, find themselves in the top two again this year and primed for a run at the finals.

The club stand to lose Herbie Farnworth and Haas' front row partner Thomas Flegler to the Dolphins in 2024, although it by no means will shut their premiership window.

That could be enough to entice Haas to re-sign with the club given his desire to play in a winning football team, however, the Broncos are notorious for not paying over what they believe a player is worth.

Seven figures for Haas would represent the largest contract the club have ever dished out.