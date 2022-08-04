Canterbury football boss Phil Gould has deflated a recent report suggesting the Bulldogs have looked to sign former playmaker Josh Reynolds on a one-year deal.

Reynolds recently departed Super League outfit Hull FC and is yet to confirm his future, having mutually parted ways with the English club after 25 appearances.

The 33-year-old was recently linked to a stunning Belmore return amid uncertainty around his playing future, with Reynolds reportedly in contention to link up with Canterbury five years after leaving the NRL club for the Wests Tigers.

Reynolds featured in two grand finals for the Bulldogs across a seven-year stint in the blue and white, emerging as a fan favourite during his time with the club.

Shortly after the floated reunion was raised, Gould took to Twitter to shoot down the rumour of Reynolds potentially pulling on a Bulldogs jumper, suggesting any return would likely be in a pathways, development or community role off-field.

"I hate having to respond to rumours," Gould wrote.

"But for the record. Josh Reynolds sent me a message from UK two months ago saying he was returning to Australia and that he’d like to assist in junior league &/or community programs.

"I told him to come see me when he gets home. Thanks."

I hate having to respond to rumours. But for the record. Josh Reynolds sent me a message from UK two months ago saying he was returning to Australia and that he’d like to assist in junior league &/or community programs. I told him to come see me when he gets home. Thanks. — Phil Gould (@PhilGould15) August 4, 2022

The Bulldogs are set to be bolstered by an incoming wave of stars, including rake Reed Mahoney from Parramatta at season's end.

Panthers forward Viliame Kikau and Raider Ryan Sutton will also link up with Canterbury for 2023, while Jack Hetherington (Newcastle Knights), Jeremy Marshall-King (The Dolphins) and Paul Vaughan (Warrington Wolves) will head for the exit.

Reynolds played 138 matches for the Bulldogs between 2011-2017, scoring 41 tries and featuring in the 2012 and 2014 grand finals.