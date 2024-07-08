Teams for the 2024 State of Origin decider have been confirmed, with Billy Slater and Michael Maguire both making changes.

After a Game 2 shellacking, the Queensland Maroons have made three changes, with Xavier Coates and Murray Taulagi out injured, while Selwyn Cobbo has been dropped from the side.

Selwyn Cobbo and Dane Gagai come into the backline, while Kalyn Ponga has also been added to the bench. Jaydn Su'A is out of the side, with Kurt Capewell to start in the back-row.

New South Wales were also forced to make a single change, with Latrell Mitchell out injured. Bradman Best replaces him in the centres, while Haumole Olakau'atu has also been dropped for the Game 2 18th man Mitch Barnett to make his Origin debut.

Suncorp Stadium
QLD   
   NSW
1 Reece WalshReece Walsh
2 Selwyn CobboSelwyn Cobbo
3 Dane GagaiDane Gagai
4 H. Tabuai-FidowHamiso Tabuai-Fidow
5 Valentine HolmesValentine Holmes
6 Tom DeardenTom Dearden
7 Daly Cherry-EvansDaly Cherry-Evans
8 Reuben CotterReuben Cotter
9 Ben HuntBen Hunt
10 Lindsay CollinsLindsay Collins
11 Kurt CapewellKurt Capewell
12 Jeremiah NanaiJeremiah Nanai
13 Patrick CarriganPatrick Carrigan
 INTERCHANGE
14 Harry GrantHarry Grant
15 Moeaki FotuaikaMoeaki Fotuaika
16 Felise KaufusiFelise Kaufusi
17 Kalyn PongaKalyn Ponga
 RESERVES
18 Trent LoieroTrent Loiero
19 Brendan PiakuraBrendan Piakura
20 Reed MahoneyReed Mahoney
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Dylan EdwardsDylan Edwards 1
Brian To'oBrian To'o 2
Bradman BestBradman Best 3
Stephen CrichtonStephen Crichton 4
Zac LomaxZac Lomax 5
Jarome LuaiJarome Luai 6
Mitchell MosesMitchell Moses 7
Jake TrbojevicJake Trbojevic 8
Reece RobsonReece Robson 9
Payne HaasPayne Haas 10
Liam MartinLiam Martin 11
Angus CrichtonAngus Crichton 12
Cameron MurrayCameron Murray 13
 INTERCHANGE
Connor WatsonConnor Watson 14
Isaah YeoIsaah Yeo 15
Mitchell BarnettMitchell Barnett 16
Spencer LeniuSpencer Leniu 17
 RESERVES
Matt BurtonMatt Burton 18
Haumole Olakau'atuHaumole Olakau'atu 19
Luke KearyLuke Keary 20

