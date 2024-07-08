Teams for the 2024 State of Origin decider have been confirmed, with Billy Slater and Michael Maguire both making changes.
After a Game 2 shellacking, the Queensland Maroons have made three changes, with Xavier Coates and Murray Taulagi out injured, while Selwyn Cobbo has been dropped from the side.
Selwyn Cobbo and Dane Gagai come into the backline, while Kalyn Ponga has also been added to the bench. Jaydn Su'A is out of the side, with Kurt Capewell to start in the back-row.
New South Wales were also forced to make a single change, with Latrell Mitchell out injured. Bradman Best replaces him in the centres, while Haumole Olakau'atu has also been dropped for the Game 2 18th man Mitch Barnett to make his Origin debut.
2024-07-17T10:10:00Z
Suncorp Stadium
QLD
NSW
|1
|Reece Walsh
|2
|Selwyn Cobbo
|3
|Dane Gagai
|4
|H. Tabuai-Fidow
|5
|Valentine Holmes
|6
|Tom Dearden
|7
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|8
|Reuben Cotter
|9
|Ben Hunt
|10
|Lindsay Collins
|11
|Kurt Capewell
|12
|Jeremiah Nanai
|13
|Patrick Carrigan
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Harry Grant
|15
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|16
|Felise Kaufusi
|17
|Kalyn Ponga
|RESERVES
|18
|Trent Loiero
|19
|Brendan Piakura
|20
|Reed Mahoney
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Dylan Edwards
|1
|Brian To'o
|2
|Bradman Best
|3
|Stephen Crichton
|4
|Zac Lomax
|5
|Jarome Luai
|6
|Mitchell Moses
|7
|Jake Trbojevic
|8
|Reece Robson
|9
|Payne Haas
|10
|Liam Martin
|11
|Angus Crichton
|12
|Cameron Murray
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Connor Watson
|14
|Isaah Yeo
|15
|Mitchell Barnett
|16
|Spencer Leniu
|17
|RESERVES
|Matt Burton
|18
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|19
|Luke Keary
|20