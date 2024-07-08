Teams for the 2024 State of Origin decider have been confirmed, with Billy Slater and Michael Maguire both making changes.

After a Game 2 shellacking, the Queensland Maroons have made three changes, with Xavier Coates and Murray Taulagi out injured, while Selwyn Cobbo has been dropped from the side.

Selwyn Cobbo and Dane Gagai come into the backline, while Kalyn Ponga has also been added to the bench. Jaydn Su'A is out of the side, with Kurt Capewell to start in the back-row.

New South Wales were also forced to make a single change, with Latrell Mitchell out injured. Bradman Best replaces him in the centres, while Haumole Olakau'atu has also been dropped for the Game 2 18th man Mitch Barnett to make his Origin debut.

$1.77 QLD TO WIN NSW TO WIN $2.05