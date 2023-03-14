When Tyson Gamble got up in Adam Doueihi's grill on Sunday afternoon, many took to social media to complain about the utility's behaviour, lairing up after a Wests Tigers' error.

For the Newcastle Knights' fans, it's something they've been waiting to see for far too long.

The club picked up Gamble on a two-year deal late last season, originally pencilling him in as a five-eighth before it was decided to shift Kalyn Ponga to six and recruit Lachlan Miller from the Sharks.

After spending the off-season training at five-eighth, fullback and lock, the former Bronco missed Round 1 selection after Kurt Mann and Phoenix Crossland were preferred at lock and the bench utility respectively, leaving Gamble outside the side.

Sunday afternoon proved why Adam O'Brien won't make that mistake again.

The 26-year-old is as passionate as they come, he niggles his way under the opposition's skin, and more than anything, he desperately wants to win.

The most accurate comparison for Gamble would be Josh Reynolds.

Whilst neither are the most skilful on the park or the quickest, they're all heart. All desire. When they pull that jersey over their head before a match, it means something. They want to do the jersey proud.

It's something that's grown almost foreign to Newcastle fans over the past few years.

There was a slight murmur in the town in 2020 and 2021, O'Brien guiding the club to consecutive finals series, only to be thrown out the back door after the opening week.

However, they've regressed over the last 12 months, handing out club suspensions for off-field incidences, but worst of all, they've come accustomed to the heavy losses.

Between Rounds 5 and 14 last season, Newcastle had five home games. Not only did they lose the entire five matches, but they did so with a combined aggregate of 197-28.

While Gamble didn't have any crazy try-assists or show-and-goes against the Tigers, that pride in the jersey showed fans a lot more than many that have pulled on that jersey in the past.

He got under their skin and let the frustrations boil over, and while his performance wasn't flashy, it was results driven. Gamble didn't just want to just slip that red and blue jersey over his shoulders, he wanted to win in it.

While he's set to play five-eighth in the short term while Ponga sits out with a concussion, Gamble must find a home in this 17 once the Queenslander returns.

Whether it be lock, or on the bench as a utility. Hell, he'd play in the front-row if you asked him to. It's not an issue of the number on his back or where he's defending, he wants to sing the team song after full-time rings.

And that's something the Knights have been yearning for too damn long.