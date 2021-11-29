Paul Gallen's next fight has been locked in, with Darcy Lussick set to take Josh Aloiai's spot.

Gallen and Aloiai had engaged in a all-out war of words ahead of their touted fight, however, it had to be cancelled after Aloiai tested positive to the coronavirus.

Originally, No Limit promoter George Rose was keen on rescheduling the fight for January, however, Aloai's pre-season training commitments ahead of the 2022 NRL campaign kicking off with the Manly Sea Eagles made that an impossibility.

So instead, former Manly Sea Eagles, Parramatta Eels, Toronto Wolfpack and Salford Red Devils prop Darcy Lussick has been drafted into the fight, before he flies back to England to join the Featherstone Rovers in second-tier rugby league.

Darcy Lussick confirmed as replacement for Josh Aloiai to fight Paul Gallen on Wednesday Dec 22 in Sydney. Justin Hodges fighting Nathan Ross too @AAPSport pic.twitter.com/XU378MTrqQ — George Clarke (@GLR_Clarke) November 29, 2021

The fight also has a new date for Lussic, with December 22nd set down for the bout in Sydney at the Star Event Centre.

Unlike Aloiai, Lussick has fought before, knocking Justin Hodges out in his professional debut.

With a career of 118 games in the NRL, as well as 48 in the Super League, Lussick earnt a reputation as a hard-nosed forward who didn't understand the meaning of the word no.

Gallen said at a press conference announcing the fight on Monday morning that Lussick would present a big challenge.

“I saw him train first hand before the Justin Hodges fight and I knew he’d win, he was banging the pads real hard,” Gallen said. “He’s a totally different prospect, a totally different character than I need to prepare for over the next three weeks.

“I’m fit and healthy so rounds won’t be an issue but Darcy is going to be an issue to avoid those big punches and throw them back."

Gallen didn't back down from Aloiai either, firing one final parting shot at the Sea Eagles' prop.

“Aloiai has got what he needed, a few people at Manly know his name now so he got what he needed out of it," Gallen said.

"He’s done now, he’s missed his opportunity. I’ve got no interest in talking about Aloiai anymore.

“It’s been very frustrating. I’ve got to get my mind back on the job now. The last weeks I’ve done nothing but today I’ve tuned back in already."