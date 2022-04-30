Manly Sea Eagles second rower and five-eighth Josh Schuster made his long-awaited return from injury in Friday evening's loss to the South Sydney Rabbitohs, but coach Des Hasler isn't about to grant the youngster a position change.

Reports emerged during the week that Schuster's management have been pushing for the young gun to make the move into the five-eighth position on the Northern Beaches.

The reports suggested Schuster had been promised a position in the halves for the Sea Eagles, with the former New South Wales under-20s representative - who captained the state from the back row - rated as one of the brightest young talents in the came after a barnstorming breakout year on the edge in 2021.

It was understood that it wasn't Schuster complaining, but rather his management, with the club also in a tricky spot over whether to re-sign Kieran Foran thanks to the demands.

It was reported during the week that a new deal is on the table for Foran, who has also been linked with a player swap away from Manly after earlier this year saying he wants to play on.

Despite that, Hasler showed no signs that he was about to switch Schuster to the halves when questioned in his post-match press conference following the loss to South Sydney.

"Where did you see the reports?" Hasler questioned when asked.

"There is that intent and an opportunity [for a position swap] further down the road," Hasler said.

"But at the moment, he is doing a great job playing where he is and where he is playing suits the side really well."

The comments follow Foran displaying excellent form to start the season, as well as playing five-eighth in a side who finished in the top four during the 2021 season.

Hasler was surprised by how strong Schuster was in his return against the Rabbitohs given a lack of pre-season and preparation.

He was thrown straight into the starting side to address a shortage of back row options, with Haumole Olakau'atu out this week with suspension, while Andrew Davey also copped an injury. The Sea Eagles will now also lose Karl Lawton to suspension after he was sent off for a tackle on Cameron Murray.

Olakau'atu will return next week and likely join Schuster in the second row, who made 83 metres and a try assist in his return.

Manly will enjoy an eight-day turnaround before taking on the Wests Tigers at home next weekend on Saturday afternoon.