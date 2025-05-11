Entering Round 11 this weekend, all 17 NRL teams can choose their train and trial players for team list selection on Tuesday.

Earning $1200 per week, there is no limit on how many contracts clubs were allowed to give at the beginning of the season, with some contracts lasting weeks, months, or the full season.

Some players available for selection this week and the remainder of the season include Jett Cleary (New Zealand Warriors), rugby union convert Glen Vaihu (Brisbane Broncos) and several former NRL players who have moved to new teams, such as Navren Willett, Izaac Tu'itupou and Peter Hola, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT