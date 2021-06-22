The NRL’s expected expansion to add a 17th licensed club is believed to have raised further concerns from a number of clubs following the outcome of an independent report into the league’s planning.

A second Brisbane team is tipped to join the NRL by the 2023 season, with the Broncos – as well as the Cowboys, Titans and Storm – facing major disadvantages from the inclusion of another Queensland club.

While the report, conducted by the Gemba Group, has been run separately from the ARL, the commission is sure to gauge some levels of intrigue by head honchos Peter V’landys and Andrew Abdo.

The Redcliffe Dolphins, Brisbane Jets and Brisbane Firehawks are all understood to have formally submitted their bids to become the NRL’s latest franchise after in-depth, long-term planning and financial backing.

The incoming club is set to be brought in to expand the league’s following in the capital city and combat it’s AFL side, the Brisbane Lions.

However, the aforementioned report suggests the newest club could damage the Broncos, as well as their fellow Queensland clubs.

According to the report via News Corp, the inclusion of a 17th side would also demand roughly 34 players from across the league and further impacting the competition’s on-field attraction as players are further spread throughout the league.

The report also suggests that the induction of a second Brisbane club would also raise alarming concerns for the Storm, who have found a heavy reliance on their recruiting out of the Sunshine state to become one of the league’s best performing side’s this century.