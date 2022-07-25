There are just six weeks of the regular season to go, and the MVP race is heating up on the back of another intriguing week, with a star forward still holding the narrowest of leads.

It's starting to appear as if Joseph Tapine, James Tedesco and Ben Hunt will be likely to duke the award out for 2022 between them, with just five votes separating the top three, but 15 votes back to fourth, with Dylan Edwards surging back up the leaderboard this week on the back of a strong effort.

Cameron Munster, Nicho Hynes, Joseph Manu, Jahrome Hughes and Daly Cherry-Evans sit as the next five, while Adam Reynolds putting in a perfect performance for the Broncos rockets him ahead of teammate Payne Haas and into equal tenth spot alongside Scott Drinkwater, albeit over 50 votes behind the lead of Tapine.

Here are all the Round 19 votes.

Parramatta Eels vs Brisbane Broncos

The Eels went into Thursday's round opener as favourites at home, but had their pants pulled down by a Broncos side who just refuse to take no for an answer this season. Scoring 30 points, it was Adam Reynolds who shone as he moves up the MVP table, but he certainly had plenty of back up, with Payne Haas also returning from injury with a bang.

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth 5 Adam Reynolds Adam Reynolds Adam Reynolds Adam Reynolds 4 Payne Haas Payne Haas Payne Haas Payne Haas 3 Jordan Riki Ezra Mam Thomas Flegler Thomas Flegler 2 Thomas Flegler Thomas Flegler Jordan Riki Ezra Mam 1 Ezra Mam Tesi Niu Ezra Mam Jordan Riki

St George Illawarra Dragons vs Manly Sea Eagles

A scrappy game got Friday night underway, but in the end, a trio of outs thanks to coronavirus was too much for the Sea Eagles to overcome as they fell fairly convincingly to the Dragons at Kogarah, with Ben Hunt putting on yet another dominant display and continuing to stake his claim for this season's MVP award.

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth 5 Ben Hunt Ben Hunt Ben Hunt Ben Hunt 4 Dylan Walker Blake Lawrie Jack Bird Blake Lawrie 3 Jack Bird Jack Bird Blake Lawrie Dylan Walker 2 Josh Aloiai Dylan Walker Josh Aloiai Jack Bird 1 Talatau Amone Josh Aloiai Dylan Walker Josh Aloiai

Newcastle Knights vs Sydney Roosters

James Tedesco is simply on another planet at the moment. He led the Roosters with over 300 metres on Friday, with the tri-colours ultimately racking up 40 points on the hapless Knights. Sam Walker, Luke Keary and Joseph Suaalii were also all excellent in backing up the star Blue.

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth 5 James Tedesco James Tedesco James Tedesco James Tedesco 4 Sam Walker Sam Walker Luke Keary Luke Keary 3 Joseph Suaalii Luke Keary Sam Walker Sam Walker 2 Luke Keary Joseph Suaalii Joseph Suaalii Joseph Suaalii 1 Connor Watson Connor Watson Connor Watson Connor Watson

Canberra Raiders vs New Zealand Warriors

A game of two halves hit the nation's capital on Saturday, with it turning out that the Raiders ultimately played the second half a little bit better than the Warriors played the first. Josh Papalii and Joseph Tapine were excellent for Canberra, while Jamal Fogarty controlled the team around the park.

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth 5 Josh Papalii Joseph Tapine Josh Papalii Joseph Tapine 4 Joseph Tapine Jamal Fogarty Joseph Tapine Jamal Fogarty 3 Jamal Fogarty Josh Papalii Jamal Fogarty Josh Papalii 2 Corey Harawira-Naera Albert Hopoate Corey Harawira-Naera Corey Harawira-Naera 1 Albert Hopoate Emre Guler Albert Hopoate Albert Hopoate

Penrith Panthers vs Cronulla Sharks

The first bit of controversy for the weekend struck in the middle Saturday game when Dale Finucane was not penalised, but then slapped with a Grade 3 charge the next morning for dangerous contact. Regardless, Penrith got the job done, and Apisai Koroisau led the way alongside Dylan Edwards.

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth 5 Apisai Koroisau Dylan Edwards Apisai Koroisau Apisai Koroisau 4 Dylan Edwards Apisai Koroisau Dylan Edwards Dylan Edwards 3 Jarome Luai Brian To'o Jarome Luai Jarome Luai 2 Brian To'o Jarome Luai Siosifa Talakai Siosifa Talakai 1 Blayke Brailey Blayke Brailey Brian To'o Brian To'o

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Melbourne Storm

The Melbourne Storm have now lost four straight, and fans of the club will be wondering when, where and if they will be able to turn their form around. There was plenty to write home about for the Rabbitohs though, with Latrell Mitchell and Keaon Koloamatangi leading the way, while Lachlan Illias continues his form turnaround.

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth 5 Keaon Koloamatangi Latrell Mitchell Keaon Koloamatangi Lachlan Ilias 4 Latrell Mitchell Keaon Koloamatangi Latrell Mitchell Keaon Koloamatangi 3 Alex Johnston Lachlan Ilias Lachlan Ilias Latrell Mitchell 2 Lachlan Ilias Alex Johnston Alex Johnston Alex Johnston 1 Nick Meaney Damien Cook Nick Meaney Siliva Havili

Canterbury Bulldogs vs Gold Coast Titans

The Bulldogs and Titans put on a show to get Sunday underway, scoring more than 60 points between them, with Mick Potter's resurgent Dogs ultimately getting the job done, led by Matt Burton and Josh Addo-Carr, who have both been in superb form during recent weeks.

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth 5 Matt Burton Matt Burton Matt Burton Matt Burton 4 Josh Addo-Carr Josh Addo-Carr Josh Addo-Carr Josh Addo-Carr 3 Phillip Sami Jeremy Marshall-King Phillip Sami Jeremy Marshall-King 2 Jeremy Marshall-King Phillip Sami Jeremy Marshall-King Phillip Sami 1 Max King Paul Vaughan Paul Vaughan Paul Vaughan

North Queensland Cowboys vs Wests Tigers

Controversy personified during the final game of the round, and we don't need to repeat it, but needless to say the Cowboys got away with one. Daine Laurie was voted best on ground by three of four judges despite the final scoreline, while Jeremiah Nanai and Tom Dearden were among the best for the home side.

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth 5 Jeremiah Nanai Daine Laurie Daine Laurie Daine Laurie 4 Daine Laurie Tom Dearden Jeremiah Nanai Jeremiah Nanai 3 Valentine Holmes Jeremiah Nanai Tom Dearden Tom Dearden 2 Luke Brooks Luke Brooks Valentine Holmes Valentine Holmes 1 Reece Robson Valentine Holmes Luke Brooks Luke Brooks

Top Ten