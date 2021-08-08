Former Cronulla Sharks head coach and St George Illawarra Dragons assistant Shane Flanagan has spoken of his desire to return to an NRL coaching job.

Ahead of Sunday afternoon's clash between the Wests Tigers and Canterbury Bulldogs, Flanagan spoke on Fox Sports regarding the ongoing speculation as to the job status of Tigers coach Michael Maguire.

MATCH CENTRE: Wests Tigers vs Canterbury Bulldogs

While the Tigers pulled a much-needed win out of the fire against the Bulldogs, the Tigers were still well below their best.

Flanagan said he wanted to return to the game, but that there were no positions available, throwing cold water on the idea that the Tigers may be looking to part ways with Maguire.

"Yeah, I do, without a doubt. That's what I want to do. I want to coach in the NRL and I want to get back there, but there's no positions available and when a position does become available, I'll have a look at it," Flanagan said.

Flanagan again threw cold water on links with clubs like the Eels and Tigers, saying he is always going to be linked with clubs, but it means nothing at this stage.

"I have a real good understanding of how much coaches are involved with their club. They put their whole lives on hold. Unfortunately, it's the way it is. I'm going to get linked to clubs when they aren't winning or when they are going to have a coach change and I understand that, but I'll let my management look after that. I wish all the coaches the best, because it's a hard job."

The news comes after a report this morning suggesting NRL clubs simply don't have the funds to move coaches on at the moment, with the game losing money due to no crowds, and the entire competition being played in a Queensland bubble.

Flanagan last coached the Sharks in 2018, before spending time as an assistant at the Dragons.