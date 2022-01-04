Ex-NRL utility Brad Takairangi has been stood down by Super League side Hull KR after reportedly being arrested for drink-driving.

Takairangi was said to have been apprehended over the course of last weekend, with The New Zealand Herald claiming that the 32-year-old had been stood down from duties by the Rovers.

Club officials have since stated that the former Rooster, Titan and Eels' alleged misdeeds were known to them.

“Hull KR have been made aware by the player and his legal representative of allegations brought against him by Humberside Police," their brief statement commenced.

“The matter is under review by the club and will be dealt with internally.

“There will be no further comment at this stage from the club or player.”

Takairangi commenced his first-grade career with Sydney in 2010 before completing the latest of his 178 NRL games with Parramatta in 2020.

Following his three-club stint, the dual international moved north to Yorkshire, making 19 appearances for Tony Smith's side last season.

The formerly braided back is not the only former Eel currently in hot water, with his ex-teammate Blake Ferguson having his deal to play rugby in Japan torn up on Monday following his arrest for cocaine possession.