Former Parramatta Eels' winger, and current Wigan Warriors outside back Bevan French is reportedly open to an NRL return.

French is still on contract heading into the 2022 season with Wigan, but has returned to Australia for family reasons.

An exciting winger, the 25-year-old scored 35 tries in his 47 games with the Eels between 2016 and 2019, but fell out of favour during the back half of his stint in Brad Arthur's side.

That led him to take up a deal with Wigan in the English Super League where, playing in one of the competition's top sides, his phenomenal try-scoring strike rate has continued, adding 26 tries in another 34 games.

According to Wide World of Sports' The Mole, the two-time Indigenous All Stars player who has struggled with injury at times in England is keen to return to England and see out of his contract, but also feels an obligation to be with his mother, who is ill.

It's understood that if French does elect to stay in Australia, numerous NRL clubs who are in need of depth in the outside backs could chase the New South Wales-born French.

While he'd be unlikely to walk into an NRL starting spot straight away if he was to seek an NRL deal, his speed and try-scoring ability could make him a good prospect for clubs based in Sydney, including the Canterbury Bulldogs who this morning released Nick Cotric to join the Canberra Raiders.

The Parramatta Eels, despite signing Bailey Simonsson, are still short on depth in the outside backs, while a host of other clubs could be interested including the Wests Tigers and Cronulla Sharks.