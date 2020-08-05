Former St George Illawarra captain Gareth Widdop is in line to make a surprise return to the Dragons if they offload Corey Norman.

The Daily Telegraph reports that Widdop could make a return to the Dragons from his UK side Warrington Wolves in place of out of favour five-eighth Corey Norman in a straight player swap deal, which would see the latter head to the UK.

It is understood that Widdop has contacted his former side of a potential homecoming due to personal reasons, despite only being one year into his three-year deal with Warrington.

Part of the deal for Widdop to leave the Dragons is that they can have first rights on the 31-year-old if he returned home to Australia.

However, it all depends on if the Dragons can offload Norman.

Norman made his State of Origin debut for Queensland 12 months ago but since then his form has declined and has become the second choice to rookie half Adam Clune.

The Dragons are desperately keen to sell Norman as they have put him on the trade table to rival NRL clubs. However, rival clubs have been put off by the $850,000 price tag in the final year of his contract.

It leaves the door open for a straight player swap which could see Widdop at the Dragons and Norman at the Wolves.