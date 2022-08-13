Former code-hopping star and St George Illawarra Dragons winger Wendell Sailor has unloaded on the club's handling of junior talent, suggesting that Jayden Sullivan and Tyrell Sloan both need to move on for the good of their own careers.

The Dragons have had plenty of young talent leave the club in recent years, and Sailor has been left less than impressed by his former club.

His own son Tristan Sailor was released by the club at a point, while a list of talent currently playing for other clubs includes Luciano Leilua, Reece Robson, Tyran Wishart and Reuben Garrick among others, while players yet to debut like Jack Bostock (Dolphins) and Brad Morkos (Raiders) are either on the way out or already departed.

Sailor said that while the youngsters of the side currently seemingly going backwards - Sullivan and Sloan - need to depart, the club also badly need a change of direction in the coaching department.

"I know Jayden Sullivan. He is a great kid," Wendell Sailor said on Triple M Radio.

"When they released Tristan [Sailor], it was understood he was going to be the next big thing.

"The thing about the Dragons - they do waste their kids and their talent. If I'm Jayden Sullivan, I'm moving out of there.

"There is a young kid called Tyrell Sloan. Whoever manages those two kids, they need to look to move those two kids on.

"I'm telling you now, those kids have big futures, but the Dragons do not believe in their future enough, and I'm telling you now they need to go in a new direction with their coach."

Both Sloan and Sullivan have struggled for consistent, regular first-grade playing time this weekend despite their obvious potential and talent.

Talatau Amone has instead taken the five-eighth jersey with Ben Hunt in the halves. The star Queensland half is currently weighing up his options over extending his contract at the Red V, which could see Sullivan exit.

Sloan, on the other hand, was re-signed earlier this year, but hasn't been a regular in the NRL team, with Cody Ramsey recently taking over the number one jersey.