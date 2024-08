With Cameron Murray being found guilty of a Grade 2 careless high tackle at the NRL judiciary on Tuesday, it has been confirmed that five players have received suspensions from Round 25.

Murray is joined by Sydney Roosters prop Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Cronulla Sharks centre Jesse Ramien, Canterbury Bulldogs centre Stephen Crichton and Manly Sea Eagles second-rower Corey Waddell as the players who will be wearing sideline stints.

Another 11 players also face fines from the round just gone.

Here are all the Round 25 charges.

Wests Tigers

No charges.

Manly Sea Eagles

Haumole Olakau'atu: Grade 1 careless high tackle, $3000

Corey Waddell: Grade 2 careless high tackle, 2 matches

Taniela Paseka: Grade 1 careless high tackle, $1000

New Zealand Warriors

Addin Fonua-Blake: Grade 1 dangerous contact, $1000

Jazz Tevaga: Grade 1 dangerous contact, $1000

Canterbury Bulldogs

Stephen Crichton: Grade 2 careless high tackle, 1 match

Brisbane Broncos

Brendan Piakura: Grade 1 dangerous contact, $1800

Parramatta Eels

Reagan Campbell-Gillard: Grade 1 dangerous contact, $1000

Canberra Raiders

No charges.

Penrith Panthers

Trent Toleau: Grade 1 contrary conduct, $1000

Mavrik Geyer: Grade 1 dangerous contact, $1000

Melbourne Storm

No charges.

The Dolphins

No charges.

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Cameron Murray: Grade 2 careless high tackle, 3 matches

Newcastle Knights

Sebastian Su'a: Grade 1 careless high tackle, $1000

Gold Coast Titans

No charges.

Sydney Roosters

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves: Grade 2 careless high tackle, 3 matches

Victor Radley: Grade 1 careless high tackle, $3000

Daniel Tupou: Grade 1 careless high tackle, $1000

St George Illawarra Dragons

No charges.

Cronulla Sharks

Jesse Ramien: Grade 1 careless high tackle, 1 match