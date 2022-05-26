Almost the literal second that the news broke, links to the Sydney Roosters were established.

Nick Politis has long been a very vocal admirer of the Broncos megastar and actively tried to recruit him to Bondi in the past.

With Siosiua Taukeiaho on his way to England at the end of the year and with Jared Waerea-Hargreaves being 33 years of age, Haas would be used to build around for the next decade.

Money is seemingly no issue for the Roosters. I don't buy into the salary cap jokes but the Roosters have the best accountants in the game.

They also offer up a potentially massive market for any third party sponsorship opportunities.

Haas would walk into literally any side in rugby league, at any level, so there is no doubt he'd become an instant weapon. I also have no doubt they could make it work financially.

Luke Keary, on eye-watering money, is linked away from the club. I wouldn't be shocked to see those links become far more solid over the next week.

If I were framing a betting market, I'd have the Roosters as the undisputed early favourites.